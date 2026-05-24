USC in Midst of Big Ten Recruiting Battle for St. John Bosco’s Kingston Fatu

St. John Bosco (Calif.) has about an impressive of a 2029 class that one will find in the country. A stellar group of rising sophomores that will help power the national program. And one of the headliners is safety Kingston Fatu, who transferred from Tustin (Calif.) to Bosco this spring after a stellar freshman season. He has received an offer from the USC Trojans.

Local and Family Connection at USC

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2029 athlete Kingston Fatu | USC Trojans on SI

Fatu has been on the national radar since he was in middle school. He received offers from schools such as a Ole Miss, Syracuse and Arizona State before playing a down of varsity football this last fall.

USC jumped in the mix this March when they extended an offer to the local star during a visit to campus for a spring practice. As the Trojans continue to emphasize elite prospects in their backyard, they are making an early impression on Fatu as his recruitment continues to take off.

Southern Cal is building a pipeline with the school located less than 20 miles away. The Bosco staff has become frequent visitors at USC and vice versa. The Trojans had five staff members at their College Showcase this month.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Marcelles Williams, who started 11 games this past season, redshirt junior linebacker Deven Bryant, a Washington transfer, and freshman safety Joshua Holland all come from the national power. Former defensive tackle Kobe Pepe, who exhausted his eligibility this past season also came from Bosco. And USC holds a commitment from 2027 three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Fatu has taken notice of the Trojans local recruiting efforts the past couple of cycles, particularly with the players that have come from his new high school.

“Big impact because they say the best in Cali, stay in Cali. And I think that's true," Fatu said. "Out here in California, everybody's just different, like a different breed. But just seeing them there, it pushes USC higher. Just seeing the kids that came to the school I'm going to now and they're going to USC. What can they do for me too.”

In addition to local appeal of the Trojans, Fatu’s cousin is San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic 2027 five-star athlete and USC commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and the idea of playing together at the collegiate level is intriguing.

Fatu has been able to connect with Trojans assistant general manager Dre Brown and does plan on making it out to USC again this summer.

High Interest Outside of California

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami was another big-time offer this spring that immediately caught the attention of Fatu. A trip to the national championship game this past season for the Canes and lure of the city and program speaks for itself. LSU has not offered but is a school that is definitely intriguing to Fatu.

However, an offer from one school would stand out amongst the others, Ohio State. Fatu grew up playing for the O.C. Buckeyes, aka Juice County, a prominent youth football program in Southern California. A number of players from USC’s No. 1 recruiting class, including Holland, freshman receiver Trent Mosley, cornerback Jayden Crowder, linebacker Talanoa Ili and safety Madden Riordan played for them.

For Fatu, it’s had a lasting impression. He doesn’t have an offer from the Buckeyes at the moment but receiving one from them would immediately put them at the top of Fatu’s leaderboard.

“I've been a Buckeye my whole life. I wouldn't want nothing to change,” Fatu said.

It’s still very early in his recruitment and his profile is only going to grow heading into his sophomore year but the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Fatu already has a few programs that are standing out.

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