USC Trojans Biggest Movers in Coaches Poll After Beating LSU Tigers
The USC Trojans are trending up in the 2024 College Football Season. USC has jumped from No. 23 to No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The nine spot skyrocket is the biggest mover of the week.
After an impressive performance, USC quarterback Miller Moss finished with a career-best 378 yards, on 27-for-36 (.750) while throwing one touchdown in the 27-20 victory. The sophomore'sHeisman Trophy odds have skyrocketed and he earned Big Ten Offensive Player Of the Week for his performance.
"I think it's really important to keep in mind that the goal of the season was not to beat LSU," Moss said on ESPN's SportsCenter. "Obviously, we wanted to start on a high note. I think we did a good job in doing that. But the only way that we're going to to accomplish what we want to accomplish is if we keep climbing as a team. And we really have to attack our preparation each and every week."
Now Moss and the Trojans will be faced with the tough task of remaining intent on their larger goal, as a matchup with the Utah State Aggies looms. USC would be smart to not overlook the Aggies. The Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Utah State at 8 p.m. PT.
Here is the full USA Today Coaches Poll
1 Georgia
2 Ohio State
3 Texas
4 Alabama
5 Ole Miss
6 Oregon
7 Notre Dame
8 Penn State
9 Michigan
10 Missouri
11 Utah
12 Tennessee
13 Oklahoma
14 USC
15 Miami
16 Kansas State
17 Oklahoma State
18 Arizona
19 LSU
20 Kansas
21 Iowa
22 Clemson
23 North Carolina State
24 Louisville
25 Washington
