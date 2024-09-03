All Trojans

USC Trojans Biggest Movers in Coaches Poll After Beating LSU Tigers

The USC Trojans are trending up in the 2024 College Football Season. USC has jumped from No. 23 to No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The nine spot skyrocket is the biggest mover of the week.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley with wife Caitlin Riley and daughters Sloan Riley and Stella Riley after the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley with wife Caitlin Riley and daughters Sloan Riley and Stella Riley after the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / kirby lee-usa today sports
In this story:

The USC Trojans are trending up in the 2024 College Football Season. USC has jumped from No. 23 to No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The nine spot skyrocket is the biggest mover of the week.

After an impressive performance, USC quarterback Miller Moss finished with a career-best 378 yards, on 27-for-36 (.750) while throwing one touchdown in the 27-20 victory. The sophomore'sHeisman Trophy odds have skyrocketed and he earned Big Ten Offensive Player Of the Week for his performance.

"I think it's really important to keep in mind that the goal of the season was not to beat LSU," Moss said on ESPN's SportsCenter. "Obviously, we wanted to start on a high note. I think we did a good job in doing that. But the only way that we're going to to accomplish what we want to accomplish is if we keep climbing as a team. And we really have to attack our preparation each and every week."

Now Moss and the Trojans will be faced with the tough task of remaining intent on their larger goal, as a matchup with the Utah State Aggies looms. USC would be smart to not overlook the Aggies. The Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Utah State at 8 p.m. PT. 

Here is the full USA Today Coaches Poll

1 Georgia

2 Ohio State

3 Texas

4 Alabama

5 Ole Miss

6 Oregon

7 Notre Dame

8 Penn State

9 Michigan

10 Missouri

11 Utah

12 Tennessee

13 Oklahoma

14 USC

15 Miami

16 Kansas State

17 Oklahoma State

18 Arizona

19 LSU

20 Kansas

21 Iowa

22 Clemson

23 North Carolina State

24 Louisville

25 Washington

MORE: Big Ten Title Odds Update: USC Trojans Jump After Beating LSU Tigers

MORE: College Football Rankings: How High Will USC Trojans Rise in AP Poll After Beating LSU?

MORE: USC Defensive Coordinator D’Anton Lynn Earns MVP After Trojans Beat LSU Tigers

MORE: Reggie Bush Sideline at USC vs. LSU: First Game Back Since Heisman Trophy Reinstated

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Emotional Reaction To Upset Win Over LSU Tigers

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Lincoln Riley Phone Blowing Up After LSU Game?

Published
Bri Amaranthus

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football