USC Trojans' Biggest Weakness That Could Threaten College Football Playoff Chances
The USC Trojans are three games away from potentially making their first College Football Playoff in school history. Sitting with a 7-2 record with upcoming games vs. Iowa, Oregon, and UCLA, the Trojans have shown glimpses of being a team that can compete in the CFP.
Like every other team in the country, the Trojans aren't perfect. They have their fair share of defects across their team, but what is the fatal flaw that could knock USC out of the CFP hunt?
Bill Connelly of ESPN said that the Trojans' one fatal flaw this season is their run defense, Currently, USC's run defense ranks as the No. 49 team in the country in rushing yards allowed.
"My line for a while has been that if Lincoln Riley could just craft a top-40 defense, he'd have himself a playoff team. Well, the Trojans are 42nd in defensive SP+. Close. But they'll probably need to beat Iowa and Oregon to reach the CFP...USC can do the bend-don't-break thing pretty well, but that's far too much bending," Connelly said.
The Trojans' defense has been a major talking point in nearly every season during the Lincoln Riley tenure And this season isn't any different despite major investments put into the defense during this past offseason.
During both of USC's losses this season, the defense gave up over 170 rushing yards. In the loss to Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish ran for 306 yards. Even in the 21-17 win over Nebraska, the Trojans still gave up 188 rushing yards, the second most they've allowed this season. If team's are going to beat the Trojans, it's with a strong ground game.
Overcoming Flaws
With the regular season nearly over, it will be hard for USC to make any changes that could significantly improve their rush defense. In fact, the Trojans have been taking hits to their depth along the defensive front.
The loss of defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett to a season-ending injury was a tough pill to swallow for the Trojans' run defense. Jarrett provided some much-needed size at 6-5, 360 pounds along the interior of the defensive line. However, the return of fellow defensive lineman Floyd Boucard this week should alleviate some of the depth concerns. Boucard missed the past two games with an injury, but is set to return vs. Iowa.
Big Upcoming Tests
If the Trojans want to make it to the CFP this season, they will need to take down three of the best rushing teams in the Big Ten. All three of their upcoming opponents rank inside the top half of the conference is rushing yards per game.
USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and the Trojans' defense will have their work cut out for themselves, but if they want to make program history, then they will have to buckle down.