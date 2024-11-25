All Trojans

Should USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Started Jayden Maiava Over Miller Moss in Week One?

Should USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley have named quarterback Jayden Maiava the starter over Miller Moss before the season? Maiava and the Trojans took down the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night 19-13.

Cory Pappas

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans beat the rival UCLA Bruins 19-13 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava got his second-straight start and improved his record to 2-0. The Trojans were 4-5 when Maiava took over for previous starting quarterback Miller Moss and are now 6-5 on the season. 

Should USC coach Lincoln Riley have started Jayden Maiava at quarterback in Week 1?

Jayden Maiava Over Miller Moss?

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts following a turnover on downs against t
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

To say that Riley and the USC Trojans would have been having a better season if they rolled with Jayden Maiava in day one is quite the assumption. In most of USC’s games this year, Miller Moss was not the reasons for the Trojans losing. This didn’t stop fans from questioning the decision to keep Maiava on the bench for the first part of the season. 

In his nine starts, Moss threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. This was good enough to give USC a lead in the fourth quarter of every game Moss started, but they were unable to close five of them. 

There is no doubt that the Trojans offense has taken a step back after having an elite offense the two years prior with Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams. It’s unfair to hold Moss or any quarterback to that standard as Williams was one of the best college quarterbacks in the past decade. 

The big knock on Moss was that he lacked the mobility of other quarterbacks that have thrived in Lincoln Riley’s system such as Kyler Murray, Spencer Rattler, and Caleb Williams. Maiava may not be pocket passer that Moss is, but he has the edge when it comes to scrambling and ad-libbing plays.

This was apparent on Maiava’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Kobi Lane against the Bruins. Maiava used his elusiveness and athleticism to extend the play and throw a nice ball to Lane to give USC the lead late. 

Trojans Offense Averaging 23.5 Points With Maiava

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter a
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While Jayden Maiava has provided a spark to a USC team that was 4-5, the offense hasn’t exactly taken off. They put up 28 points vs. Nebraska and 19 points vs. UCLA in his two starts.

For comparison, the USC offense averaged 30.6 points in the nine games with Miller Moss under center. It’s too bad for Moss that things didn’t work out with USC, as he had waited his turn for three years in the program just to get benched after nine games in his first season as started. 

He still has eligibility if he wishes to transfer after the season to another school. 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

