Should USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Started Jayden Maiava Over Miller Moss in Week One?
The USC Trojans beat the rival UCLA Bruins 19-13 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava got his second-straight start and improved his record to 2-0. The Trojans were 4-5 when Maiava took over for previous starting quarterback Miller Moss and are now 6-5 on the season.
Should USC coach Lincoln Riley have started Jayden Maiava at quarterback in Week 1?
Jayden Maiava Over Miller Moss?
To say that Riley and the USC Trojans would have been having a better season if they rolled with Jayden Maiava in day one is quite the assumption. In most of USC’s games this year, Miller Moss was not the reasons for the Trojans losing. This didn’t stop fans from questioning the decision to keep Maiava on the bench for the first part of the season.
In his nine starts, Moss threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. This was good enough to give USC a lead in the fourth quarter of every game Moss started, but they were unable to close five of them.
There is no doubt that the Trojans offense has taken a step back after having an elite offense the two years prior with Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams. It’s unfair to hold Moss or any quarterback to that standard as Williams was one of the best college quarterbacks in the past decade.
The big knock on Moss was that he lacked the mobility of other quarterbacks that have thrived in Lincoln Riley’s system such as Kyler Murray, Spencer Rattler, and Caleb Williams. Maiava may not be pocket passer that Moss is, but he has the edge when it comes to scrambling and ad-libbing plays.
This was apparent on Maiava’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Kobi Lane against the Bruins. Maiava used his elusiveness and athleticism to extend the play and throw a nice ball to Lane to give USC the lead late.
Trojans Offense Averaging 23.5 Points With Maiava
While Jayden Maiava has provided a spark to a USC team that was 4-5, the offense hasn’t exactly taken off. They put up 28 points vs. Nebraska and 19 points vs. UCLA in his two starts.
For comparison, the USC offense averaged 30.6 points in the nine games with Miller Moss under center. It’s too bad for Moss that things didn’t work out with USC, as he had waited his turn for three years in the program just to get benched after nine games in his first season as started.
He still has eligibility if he wishes to transfer after the season to another school.
