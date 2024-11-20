All Trojans

USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Addresses Facing Former Team In UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will make his return to the Rose Bowl to play his former team, the UCLA Bruins. Does Lynn have any insight that could help the Trojans prevail in this rivalry game?

Cory Pappas

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans face their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. USC is 5-5 and looking to pick up their sixth win to clinch a bowl game berth. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 pm PST on NBC.

Trojans’ defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn spoke after practice on Tuesday about returning to face him old team. Lynn was the defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2023 before taking the USC job.

D’Anton Lynn: “It’s Exciting” to Face UCLA

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) runs against USC Trojans cornerback Doman
Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) runs against USC Trojans cornerback Domani Jackson (1) and safety Anthony Beavers Jr. (15) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

D’Anton Lynn spent one season as the defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2023 before going across town and taking the USC job this past offseason. Lynn was asked about going back to the Rose Bowl to face his former team.

“It’s exciting,” Lynn said. “Another big game for our guys.”

For being a coach that leaves his team after one season to join their rival, is it awkward for them to return? Lynn spoke on this.

“Just from being in the NFL, I’ve bounced around so many times. Played former co-workers, players I’ve coached, that it’s just something I’m used to,” Lynn said. “I think it makes it a little bit more exciting, but at the end of the day once the game starts, it’s just ball.”

Lynn said that most of what UCLA does on offense is different than it was from last season, so he won’t have much insight into what the Bruins will throw at him.

“There’s some personnel things I can help with,” Lynn said. “At the end of the day it’s a different offense, different scheme.” 

Lynn coached under Chip Kelly last season and UCLA is now led by first year coach DeShaun Foster

Trojans Battling Flu Outbreak

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans football team has been battling a flu outbreak since the weekend. Coach Lincoln Riley even seemed under the weather at his press conference on Tuesday. He made it clear that it would not be used as an excuse against UCLA.

D’Anton Lynn was asked if the sickness had reached him.

“It has not, but knock on wood,” Lynn said. 

Saturday night’s game is huge for multiple reasons. For one, it’s a big rivalry game and no matter what the records or standings are, it will mean a lot for the winner. 

Additionally, neither team have clinched a bowl game berth and a win here would go a long way to achieve that. The 5-5 Trojans will gain bowl eligibility with a win while the 4-6 Bruins would give themselves an opportunity to get to 6-6 with bowl eligibility on the line heading into their last game of the season vs. Fresno State. 

UCLA beat USC last year 38-20.

MORE: Did NIL Factor Into Julian Lewis Decommit From USC Trojans? Colorado Buffaloes Loom


MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Release: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska


MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?

MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Decommits from USC Trojans: Flipping to Colorado?

MORE: Imperfect Sam Darnold Leads Minnesota Vikings To Win Over Tennessee Titans Win

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'

MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal


MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History

MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football