USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Addresses Facing Former Team In UCLA Bruins
The USC Trojans face their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. USC is 5-5 and looking to pick up their sixth win to clinch a bowl game berth. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 pm PST on NBC.
Trojans’ defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn spoke after practice on Tuesday about returning to face him old team. Lynn was the defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2023 before taking the USC job.
D’Anton Lynn: “It’s Exciting” to Face UCLA
D’Anton Lynn spent one season as the defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2023 before going across town and taking the USC job this past offseason. Lynn was asked about going back to the Rose Bowl to face his former team.
“It’s exciting,” Lynn said. “Another big game for our guys.”
For being a coach that leaves his team after one season to join their rival, is it awkward for them to return? Lynn spoke on this.
“Just from being in the NFL, I’ve bounced around so many times. Played former co-workers, players I’ve coached, that it’s just something I’m used to,” Lynn said. “I think it makes it a little bit more exciting, but at the end of the day once the game starts, it’s just ball.”
Lynn said that most of what UCLA does on offense is different than it was from last season, so he won’t have much insight into what the Bruins will throw at him.
“There’s some personnel things I can help with,” Lynn said. “At the end of the day it’s a different offense, different scheme.”
Lynn coached under Chip Kelly last season and UCLA is now led by first year coach DeShaun Foster.
Trojans Battling Flu Outbreak
The USC Trojans football team has been battling a flu outbreak since the weekend. Coach Lincoln Riley even seemed under the weather at his press conference on Tuesday. He made it clear that it would not be used as an excuse against UCLA.
D’Anton Lynn was asked if the sickness had reached him.
“It has not, but knock on wood,” Lynn said.
Saturday night’s game is huge for multiple reasons. For one, it’s a big rivalry game and no matter what the records or standings are, it will mean a lot for the winner.
Additionally, neither team have clinched a bowl game berth and a win here would go a long way to achieve that. The 5-5 Trojans will gain bowl eligibility with a win while the 4-6 Bruins would give themselves an opportunity to get to 6-6 with bowl eligibility on the line heading into their last game of the season vs. Fresno State.
UCLA beat USC last year 38-20.
MORE: Did NIL Factor Into Julian Lewis Decommit From USC Trojans? Colorado Buffaloes Loom
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Release: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Decommits from USC Trojans: Flipping to Colorado?
MORE: Imperfect Sam Darnold Leads Minnesota Vikings To Win Over Tennessee Titans Win
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast