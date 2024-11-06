USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Addresses Miller Moss' Future: Transfer? Back-Up Quarterback?
USC head coach Lincoln Riley made waves during the Trojans bye week by announcing that quarterback Miller Moss is benched in favor of sophomore Jayden Maiava.
Prior to his benching, Moss had arguably his worst game of the season vs. Washington on Nov. 2. He completed 30 of 50 pass attempts for 293 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. It would be Moss' second multi-interception game and the Trojans would drop the game 26-21 to fall to 4-5 record.
During his media availibility session on Tuesday after USC's practice, Riley talked about what's next Moss after making the move at quarterback.
"He's just gotta be ready for the next opportunity. We never know how that's going to play out, I mean I've had these play out where something like this happens and a guy goes to another school and ends up playing in the NFL," Riley said. "I've had these happen where a guy sat down, didn't play for a little bit, went back in and played even better and took over and ran from there."
Riley wants Moss to stay ready to take over the USC offense again and also mentions a scenario where Moss transfers to another college team and then makes the NFL.
Could Moss transfer? A former four-star recruit with one of the quickest releases in the country, Moss would be a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Moss attended Bishop Alemany High School (CA) with offers from 24 college football programs, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs.
Moss backed up Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams for two seasons with the Trojans and has one year of eligibility left.
Maiava, a transfer from UNLV, has played sparingly behind Moss this season. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 66 yards on eight of 11 pass attempts with no touchdowns or interceptions. Maiava has tacked on 27 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on three carries. He registered majority of his stats during the Trojans' 48-0 blowout win over Utah State on Sept. 7.
Moss' season statistics don't look horrible on paper. He has 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to 9 interceptions, but throughout the Trojans' losses this year, the offense has stalled out in key moments. USC ran 25 plays in two drives during the fourth quarter vs. the Huskies that resulted in zero points as the Trojans dropped the game by five points.
The timing of the move comes at an interesting time. Riley makes the move with three games left in the season. The Trojans will be on a bye this week before traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. Maiava will lead the USC offense as the Trojans finish the season out with an interesting slate as they will head across town to the Rose Bowl and face UCLA on Nov. 23 before hosting Notre Dame in the season finale on Nov. 30.
