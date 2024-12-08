Can USC Trojans Land 5-Stars Brandon Arrington, Ryder Lyons in 2026 Recruiting Class?
The USC Trojans wrapped up their 2025 recruiting class with the No. 13 class in the country. With USC done signing anymore 2025 recruits, their attentions turn now to the class of 2026. It's a big year for the top recruits from California in the class of 2026 and USC needs to take advantage of the in-state talent.
Take a look at three 2026 California recruits that have been heavily linked to the Trojans.
1. Five-star DB Brandon Arrington
The Trojans need to re-ignite their strong recruiting ties to San Diego. USC legend Reggie Bush hailed from Helix High School down and now the Trojans and USC coach Lincoln Riley must try and reel in another big-time player from the region in Arrington. The Mount Miguel two-way standout plays both wide receiver and corner for the Matadors.
Offensively, he finished the season off with 31 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 24 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception. He's got the size and frame to play either position at the next level. The 6-2 corner also has track speed and is one of, if not the fastest, player on the field anytime he's on it.
2. Folsom QB Ryder Lyons
Greg Biggins of 247Sports worded it perfectly when describing just how talented Lyons is.
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns," Biggins wrote.
Despite having 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longsteet in the fold for the Trojans, it doesn't sway either party's interest in each other. USC has strong ties to Lyons already as Lyons has two predictions in favor of the Trojans. Biggins and Tom Loy of 247Sports have the northern California native landing with USC.
3. Rancho Cucamonga DB RJ Sermons
Sermons would be a legacy addition for the Trojans as his father, Rodney Sermons, was a standout running back for USC from 1994-97. However, RJ has carved out his own path for himself on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback.
Biggins said that Sermons has the potential to play right away with how football smart he is.
"RJ is a pure corner who can play out wide or as a nickel. Good open field tackler, will come up and hit you and has a really nice all around game," Biggins wrote. "Advanced football IQ and feel for the game and has the all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level."
Landing a commitment from Sermons would help fill in for much-needed depth after the Trojans could lose up to nine defensive backs this offseason.
