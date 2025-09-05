Can USC's Caleb Williams Be The Quarterback Ben Johnson Needs Him To Be?
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is looking to take a step forward in his second season in the NFL. The Bears are hoping that the addition of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as coach will help the former USC Trojans quarterback improve and help Chicago win games.
Caleb Williams USC Trojans Carrer
Williams was drafted by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after an impressive two seasons with the Trojans. In his USC career, Williams threw for 8,170 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Williams' best season with USC came in 2022, when he became the eighth Trojan player to win the Heisman Trophy.
That season, he led USC to an 11-3 record while throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. His accomplishments with the Trojans were enough for USC to retire his No. 13 jersey.
Williams Rookie Season Was Full Of Growing Pains and Potential
In his rookie season with the Bears, Williams experienced some highs while also going through some growing pains. He led Chicago to a 4-2 start to the season, but following the aftermath of the heartbreaking loss to the Commanders on a Hail Mary, the Bears ended up losing 10 of their last 11 games to finish the season with a 5-12 record.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team
MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
Williams finished his rookie season with 3.541 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions, which was the third among NFL rookie quarterbacks behind Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos).
What Williams Needs to Do To Be Successful In Year 2
Now with new coach Ben Johnson, Williams has plenty set up for him to be successful in his second NFL season. The offensive play calling, which was nonexistent last season under former coach Matt Eberflus, will be favored by Williams, with Johnson leading the charge.
Williams also has several offensive weapons that will help him succeed, including wide receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III, as well as Colston Loveland at tight end and running back D'Andre Swift.
The key question for Bears fans is what does Williams need to do? Williams' consistency this season could make or break Johnson's first season as coach for Chicago. The chances of the Bears becoming an underrated team in the NFC and competing for a playoff spot are riding on the shoulders of Williams.
One of Williams' biggest weaknesses last season, which was shown on many occasions, was playing "hero ball." There were many moments where Williams was out of control in the pocket and wouldn't take his time, which ultimately led to a negative play or a turnover.
To be successful this season, Williams needs to take his time and make smarter plays, which will help move Chicago's offense down the field. We'll see if Williams has shown growth and become more mature in his decision-making when the Bears open up the season on Monday at home against JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.