USC Facing Must-Win Games To Stay Alive in College Football Playoff Race
With two losses already on the resume, the USC Trojans are in a one-game season every week during this final stretch of the regular season to remain alive in the College Football Playoff.
Southern Cal is coming off an emotional win on the road over Nebraska last week. USC overcame their first half struggles to edge the Cornhuskers 21-17 and improve to 6-2.
The Trojans checked at No. 19 in the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, but they still control their destiny with four games left on the schedule.
Friday Night Lights
It all starts with Northwestern on a short week. USC is back at home for the first time in a month to host the Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 7.
The Trojans bring their high-powered offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, which ranks second in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten in total offense (505.9) to the Coliseum to face a stout Northwestern defense.
Friday night’s matchup could easily be a trap game after a big time win and a shorter week of preparation against a team that is coming off a bye.
But the Trojans quickly shifted their focus to this week’s game when they returned to Los Angeles early Sunday morning.
“[Lincoln] Riley at the beginning the week, told us that it's a new week and it's time to start over and win the week. And I think we've done a great job of that up,” said USC offensive tackle Elijah Paige to reporters.
Looking Ahead
The Trojans have a tough road ahead. Next Saturday they’ll host No. 20 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are set to host No. 9 Oregon on Saturday, but USC's upcoming matchup with Iowa could have CFP stakes.
Then, USC will travel to Oregon on Nov. 22. The highly anticipated showdown will mark the first matchup between the West Coast foes as members of the Big Ten. The Trojans return home to host UCLA in the 95th edition of the crosstown rivalry to close out the regular season.
It's simple through the final stretch, win out and they're in, but one stumble and its back to a regular bowl game in December.
Overcoming Injuries
Injuries occur on every team, but some schools have been hit harder than others, including USC. But at the end of the day no one is going to care that the Trojans are starting a fourth-string walk-on running back at the end of the day.
Or that they have started five different lineups on the offensive line and played 12 different combinations because the end result is the only thing that matters.
With the playoffs expanded to 12 teams, anything short of an appearance is considered a failure at the Power 5 program and even more so when you're the coach at premier program.
So, don’t expect Riley or any USC players to use the injury bug as an excuse. Instead, that fourth-string by the name of King Miller has stepped in and thrived in his new role.
The Trojans have had to shuffle players around almost every week on the offensive line but have maintained a level of consistency and physicality throughout the season. Other positions have been missing players as well, but USC is still full speed ahead.
“When you have an average culture, then things like that happen. It's poor me, and you make excuses and you find ways to not get it done,” Riley said to reporters. “And when you have a when you have a championship culture that is really starting to learn how to win again, and starting to really expect to win again every time you play, you just find ways to overcome it.
“No matter what it is. You don't judge it. You just ‘all right, what do we got to do now? All right, what's next?’ And again, talking about it is one thing, seeing it come to fruition is a great healthy step for this program,” said Riley.