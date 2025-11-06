USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Key To Overcoming Wave Of Trojans Injuries
The USC Trojans have been hit hard by injuries this season, which has tested the overall depth of the roster.
Several players have stepped up and the transition into a key role has been seamless for them.
“I think it speaks more of the overall culture. When you have an average culture, then things like that happen, it's poor me, and you make excuses and you find ways to not get it done,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “And when you have a when you have a championship culture that is really starting to learn how to win again and starting to really expect to win again every time you play, you just find ways to overcome it.
“No matter what it is. You don't judge it. You just ‘all right, what do we got to do now? All right, what's next?’ And again, talking about it is one thing, seeing it come to fruition is a great healthy step for this program.”
Offensive Line Shakeup
The Trojans had to make some changes to its offensive line in fall camp when Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield was declared ineligible. As a result, Tobias Raymond moved from right tackle to guard.
Raymond has showcased his versatility this season, playing three different positions on the offensive line: guard, right tackle and left tackle.
Left tackle Elijah Paige suffered an injury against Michigan State on Sept. 20 and made his return this past weekend against Nebraska. Center Kilian O’Connor has been out since Sept. 27 and Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed has stepped into his place.
Guard Micah Banuelos has started four games, three of which came with Raymond moving to tackle because Paige was out of the lineup. And with Banuelos out against Nebraska and starting guard Alani Noa going down on the Trojans second possession of the game against Nebraska, redshirt freshman walk-on Kaylon Miller stepped in.
“He played awesome, he really did. He was physical in pass pro, he was really physical in his pull game,” Riley said. “Was really sharp assignment wise, which I’ve mentioned several times was all the more impressive because he really hadn’t been able to take a lot of practice reps at guard. Thoroughly impressed. It’s not like he just came in and kept it together, he came in and played at a really high level.”
USC has used 12 different offensive line combinations this season, including five different starting lineups. And depending on Noa's availability for Friday's matchup against Northwestern, that number could be at six.
But through it all, the Trojans have not only been able to make it work, but they have maintained a level of physicality and consistency that has the offense operating at a high level no matter what the lineup looks like.
Zach Hanson is in his first season as the USC offensive line coach and his value cannot be understated.
Offensive Skill Players
King Miller was the fourth-string running back heading into the season. But with leading rushers Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders suffering significant injuries against Michigan on Oct. 11 and Bryan Jackson missing five of their first six games, Miller has stepped into a starting role.
Jordan and Sanders have still played an active role in helping the redshirt freshman walk-on navigate being the starting tailback at Southern Cal.
“No matter what is, they help me throughout the game or whatever it may be, practice film. They always in there," Miller said.
Jackson has since returned and been the No. 2 running back each of the last two and a half games. Freshman Harry Dalton isn’t playing a ton of snaps but will continue to be counted on to provide depth.
Zacharyus Williams was the team’s fourth receiver, but the Utah transfer has been out since Sept. 6 with an injury. Jaden Richardson has seen an increased role in his absence and was called upon to step up when Ja’Kobi Lane was battling an injury in late September.
Defensive Line Depth
Defensive line was expected to be one of the deepest position groups heading into the season and its been tested this season.
Freshman Floyd Boucard has not played since Oct. 11 and Riley announced on Tuesday that Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett had season-ending surgery.
Redshirt freshman Carlon Jones had not been a part of the rotation for most of the season but played a small role last weekend against Nebraska and could continue to be counted on moving forward.