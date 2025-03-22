USC Trojans Commit Trent Mosley Resembles Detroit Lions' Amon Ra St. Brown?
Four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley committed to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley on March 11 as the Trojans continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail. According to 247Sports' Greg Biggins' scouting report of Mosley, Biggins compared the four-star recruit to former Trojan and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown.
"Frame wise and playing style, reminds a bit of current Detroit Lion wide receiver but plays with a little more twitch at the same stage in their development. Polished route runner, catches everything and always competes at a high level," wrote Biggins.
Should Mosley live up to the St. Brown comparison, the USC's offense will be gaining another elite receiver. The Trojans's receiver room is currently led by Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, and Mosley will look to replace their production upon his arrival on campus.
St. Brown played three seasons at USC before being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his collegiate career, St. Brown played alongside wide receivers Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr. Still, St. Brown totaled 16 touchdowns and 2,270 receiving yards in his three years with the Trojans.
St. Brown has played four seasons with the Lions, and he has been named to the First Team NFL All-Pro twice. In 2024, the former Trojan registered 115 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
Per On3, Mosley is ranked as the No. 30 wide receiver, the No. 21 prospect from California, and the No. 180 overall recruit. He is a part of USC's No. 1-ranked recruiting class that features five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, four-star running back RJ Sermons and four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga. Mosley is the second wide receiver to commit to the Trojans in the class of 2026, joining three-star recruit Ja'Myron Baker.
Mosley's addition to USC's recruiting class is evidence of the Trojans' increased efforts in keeping the best prospects from California in the state. USC general manager Chad Bowden has publicly declared this to be his recruiting strategy with the Trojans.
"If you look at it, there have been plenty of players up front that have come from California, that have been incredibly successful, whether it's at USC or other places. We've just got to continue to identify, evaluate, recruit and be on the right ones, and we will," Bowden said.
On3's JD PicKell spoke about USC's emphasis on recruiting the state of California under Bowden and Riley, and PicKell strongly agrees with the strategy as the Trojans look to make some noise in the Big Ten.
“This is what it takes. This is what it takes for USC. If you want to compete at the highest level, it starts at home. If you win Southern California, you have enough talent to go compete for a national championship,” said PicKell