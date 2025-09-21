USC Trojans Continue Climb Up Rankings In Latest AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
As the schedule turns to week 5, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like heading into one of the most exciting weekends of the college football calendar?
Weekend Recap
The No. 25 USC Trojans remain undefeated with another Big Ten win over the Michigan State Spartans, and USC coach Lincoln Riley can expect to see his team move up the rankings. The same can't be said for the Trojans' next opponent, as the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini lost 63-10 to the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers.
No. 17 Texas Tech took down No. 16 Utah on the road, and the Red Raiders might have struck gold with backup quarterback Will Hammond relieving starter Behren Morton after he was knocked out of the game.
No. 11 Oklahoma survived against No. 22 Auburn, and the Sooners have one of the stronger résumés in the country with wins over the Tigers as well as the Michigan Wolverines. Will Auburn stay ranked after the closs loss to Oklahoma, which looks to be ranked inside the top-10 on Sunday?
In the second game of Sherrone Moore's suspension, Michigan was able to take care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, keeping the Wolverines' College Football Playoff hopes alive.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Miami
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Texas A&M
10. Oklahoma
11. Iowa State
12. Ole Miss
13. Alabama
14. Tennessee
15. Texas Tech
16. Indiana
17. Georgia Tech
18. Vanderbilt
19. Michigan
20. Missouri
21. Notre Dame
22. USC
23. BYU
24. USF
25. Memphis
MORE: USC Trojans Star Quarterback Quietly Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards
MORE: Why Makai Lemon Deserves MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan State
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues This Key Streak In Win Over Michigan State
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans
Week 5 Preview
A number of ranked matchups are set for week 5 of the college football season:
- No. 25 USC Trojans at No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini
- No. 3 LSU Tigers at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
- No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
- No. 6 Oregon Ducks at No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
While the latest update of the AP Top 25 Poll might not see the most shuffling, the week 6 edition is expected to have a number of changes. Will Penn State prove themselves against the Ducks? Can Ole Miss knock off LSU, or will the Tigers take care of business on the road? Can USC stay undefeated?
Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Miami
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Illinois
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
12. Iowa State
13. Ole Miss
14. Alabama
15. Tennessee
16. Utah
17. Texas Tech
18. Georgia Tech
19. Indiana
20. Vanderbilt
21. Michigan
22. Auburn
23. Missouri
24. Notre Dame
25. USC