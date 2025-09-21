All Trojans

USC Trojans Continue Climb Up Rankings In Latest AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

As the schedule turns to week 5, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like heading into one of the most exciting weekends of the college football calendar? The No. 25 USC Trojans remain undefeated ahead of their matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Weekend Recap

Indiana's Khobe Martin (28) runs for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium
Indiana's Khobe Martin (28) runs for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 25 USC Trojans remain undefeated with another Big Ten win over the Michigan State Spartans, and USC coach Lincoln Riley can expect to see his team move up the rankings. The same can't be said for the Trojans' next opponent, as the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini lost 63-10 to the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers.

No. 17 Texas Tech took down No. 16 Utah on the road, and the Red Raiders might have struck gold with backup quarterback Will Hammond relieving starter Behren Morton after he was knocked out of the game.

No. 11 Oklahoma survived against No. 22 Auburn, and the Sooners have one of the stronger résumés in the country with wins over the Tigers as well as the Michigan Wolverines. Will Auburn stay ranked after the closs loss to Oklahoma, which looks to be ranked inside the top-10 on Sunday?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooner
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In the second game of Sherrone Moore's suspension, Michigan was able to take care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, keeping the Wolverines' College Football Playoff hopes alive.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Miami
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Texas A&M
10. Oklahoma
11. Iowa State
12. Ole Miss
13. Alabama
14. Tennessee
15. Texas Tech
16. Indiana
17. Georgia Tech
18. Vanderbilt
19. Michigan
20. Missouri
21. Notre Dame
22. USC
23. BYU
24. USF
25. Memphis

Week 5 Preview

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A number of ranked matchups are set for week 5 of the college football season:

  • No. 25 USC Trojans at No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini
  • No. 3 LSU Tigers at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
  • No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
  • No. 6 Oregon Ducks at No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions
  • No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

While the latest update of the AP Top 25 Poll might not see the most shuffling, the week 6 edition is expected to have a number of changes. Will Penn State prove themselves against the Ducks? Can Ole Miss knock off LSU, or will the Tigers take care of business on the road? Can USC stay undefeated?

Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Miami
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Illinois
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
12. Iowa State
13. Ole Miss
14. Alabama
15. Tennessee
16. Utah
17. Texas Tech
18. Georgia Tech
19. Indiana
20. Vanderbilt
21. Michigan
22. Auburn
23. Missouri
24. Notre Dame
25. USC

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

