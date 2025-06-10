USC Trojans Creative Team Drops Jaw-Dropping Hype Videos for Recruits on Official Visits
The creative department inside college football programs play an important role in recruiting and the USC Trojans have a staff that matches up, if not outdoes, the rest of the sport.
USC hosted its first official visit weekend, that featured almost a dozen commits from its top-ranked recruiting class and four uncommitted prospects at the time in Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer, Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Panther Creek (Texas) four-star receiver Jalen Lott.
Dyer announced his pledge to the Trojans on Sunday, and USC is now up to 28 commitments in the 2026 cycle.
USC also had 11 commits on campus this weekend in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and receiver Trent Mosley, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, Opelousas (La.) three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno, Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith and Fremont (Calif.) three-star EDGE Andrew Williams.
MORE: Big Ten Coach Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans' Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley Turns Heads With Extravagant Recruiting Visit Dinner, Red Carpet
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Peyton Dyer Committed To USC Trojans Over Georgia, Penn State
On Friday, recruits walked through a red carpet in one of the tunnels at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where they had their names announced by general manager Chad Bowden. They were greeted by the coaching staff and members of the personnel department. The Trojans eight Heisman trophies were displayed, and recruits were met by Lincoln Riley at the end of it.
Recruits posed for pictures in the full uniform and in iconic USC varsity jackets, both individually, with each other and with members of the coaching staff and their families. Several prominent items from the programs storied history were featured, including the USC Trojan sword, Heisman trophy and Rose Bowl trophy.
Recruits made hype videos with the Trojans creative department, who is fresh off an Emmy nomination for the “Arrival of the Trojan” video that was played before the start of every home game in 2024, and they certainly did not disappoint.
Although, several factors play a factor in high school recruits making their final college decision, feeling plenty of love in every aspect is vital.
Overall, the weekend was a massive success for the Trojans. USC hosted dinner events on Friday and Saturday night. One was held at Lincoln Riley's Palos Verdes Estates mansion and the other at the Level Hotel in downtown Los Angeles that offered a penthouse view, where they catered steak and lobster for the meal.
They landed a big commitment from Dyer and made a made another strong recruiting pitch for Ili, the No. 3 rated linebacker in the 247Sports Rankings. Ili has canceled his remaining official visits with Oregon, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. He is down to two schools, USC and UCLA and is set to announce his decision on Sunday, June 15.
USC made major moves on DeSoto (Texas) four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Panther Creek (Texas) four-star Jalen Lott and have positioned themselves to pull at least one of the highly touted pass catchers out of the Lone Star State.
Now, the coaching staff, personnel department and creative department will reset and go through the process again this upcoming weekend.