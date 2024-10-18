How USC Trojans Defense Can Beat Maryland Terrapins: Preview
The USC Trojans are coming off their worst defensive performance this season against Penn State. The Trojans defense allowed the most points and yards it has allowed in the D’Anton Lynn era, 33 points and 518 yards, respectively. The Trojans also surrendered the most yards per pass, 9.1 yards per pass, this season.
"Same thing. There's a lot of stuff in that game that we need to improve on, and we need to get better. There's a lot of stuff in that game that we got better at. And no matter what happens, we need to learn from it and grow from it as a staff, as a team, and keep on taking steps in the right direction." said defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn when asked what he said to the team after that loss.
While the Trojans' defense did force three turnovers and held Penn State’s vaunted rushing attack to 3.8 yards per attempt, it was an uphill battle from the beginning of the game trying to slow down the Nittany Lions passing attack that threw for 400 yards total. The performance was a stark fall-off from the rest of the outings this season and dropped the Trojans from 34th in total defense down to 62nd.
USC still ranks tied for 42nd in scoring defense. Overall, the group has markedly improved over the last two seasons. It’s been an improvement so visible that the Penn State game should be considered an outlier. The Nittany Lions had to convert two low-probability fourth down conversions to set up their last score to tie the game in regulation.
As per the common theme of this season, the Trojans were a couple of plays, in this case, one play, away from holding Penn State’s 14th overall-ranked offense to just 23 points and coming away with a win over a top-five opponent. Instead, Penn State converted both and scored the last 10 points unanswered. The margins are that thin.
Still, now is no time to give up on the Trojans’ defense. They won’t face another team as talented as Penn State this season. The Trojans’ next opponent, the Maryland Terrapins, does present difficult challenges in the form of their receiving corps. Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton leads the Big Ten in catches and yards. His 55 catches, 719 yards, and five touchdowns have him on pace for a loaded honors season.
Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather ranks 15th in the Big Ten with 350 yards to go along with 35 catches and three touchdowns. Tight end Dylan Wade is also a threat as a pass catcher, with 200 yards and two touchdowns on the season. USC’s secondary will be tested, but this is a game where the pass rush has to show up.
For as improved as USC’s defense as a whole, the team still lags in sack production. The Trojans rank tied for 121st in total sacks with just six on the season. Only eight teams in the country have fewer sacks than the Trojans. There are ways to affect passers and be disruptive, and the Trojans have at times, but the pass rush has to improve if the Trojans are going to start finishing ball games.
"Just keep on emphasizing it, keep on trying to develop our pass rushers, and then on my end just keep on trying to just attack protections and affect the quarterback as best I can," Lynn said.
This is the perfect game to exercise those demons and finally see the pass rush get home. It’s one of the keys to the game and if the Trojans can show improvement in this area, it will bode well for the games to come.
USC plays at Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.
