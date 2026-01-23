Three Reasons Why USC's Defense Will Look Different Under Gary Patterson

The USC Trojans are reportedly close to hiring Gary Patterson to become their defensive coordinator. It's a move that brings an experienced coach to Los Angeles after the departure of former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who took the same position at Penn State.

Here are three reasons why the Trojans' defense will look different under Patterson in 2026.

Positional Flexibility

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It is currently unknown if Patterson will be installing a 4-2-5 defense at USC. He is a pioneer of the defensive scheme and ran it with great success at TCU. If Patterson does bring the 4-2-5 to USC, the Trojans will see a lot more positional flexbility in the secondary.

Expect to see a lot more safeties and nickelbacks becoming more involved in USC's run defense. Players like safeties Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher should thrive in Patterson's system. Both players showed off their abilities to play in coverage and inside the box as well.

If Patterson can tap into Pierce and Urlacher's potential, it would set up for the Trojans to have one of the best secondaries in the Big Ten. With cornerback transfer Jontez Williams coming in along with returnee Marcelles Williams, USC could have a legitimate case for having the No. 1 secondary in the conference.

Alex Graham is expected to fight for the starting nickelback spot this offseason. He could truly be the X-factor for USC's defense this season. Graham signed to the Trojans as a safety, but eventually moved into the nickel spot. Patterson will be able to move Graham all over the field like a chest piece because of his versatility.

Talent Evaluation

Nov 16, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts on the sidelines in the first half during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Patterson is known for his ability to identify talented two-star and three-star recruits who have fallen through the cracks and developed them into starters and contributors at TCU. USC's recruiting capabilities are a bit more sophisticated compared to most teams in the country. For example, they landed the No. 1 2026 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Giving Patterson the ability to have his foot in the door with virtually any recruit in the country gives the Trojans a massive leg up. Patterson will be able to do the same work he did with lower-ranked recruits with five-stars and four-stars.

Size In The Trenches

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Lynn's tenure, the Trojans were in the middle of a changing the program's strength program. The Trojans brought in Trumain Carroll to be the new strength and conditioning coach before the start of the 2025 season.

Now, Patterson will take over in year two of Caroll's tenure. The Trojans are getting bigger and stronger as the weeks go by, but they also made a dedicated effort in the transfer portal to getting size as well.

Defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and edge rusher Zuriah Fisher transferred into the program and both players will compete for a starting role right away. VanSumeren is listed at 6-3, 300 pounds, while Fisher stands at 6-3, 259 pounds. Both players offer size and experience for Patterson's potential first year leading the Trojans defense.

