USC Trojans Defense Up For Minnesota Gophers Challenge? Preview

The new-look USC Trojans defense has dramatically improved after two historically poor seasons. Ahead of the Minnesota game, a preview of the Trojans' defense stands statistically and what defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn thinks about the challenge ahead.

Kyron Samuels

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) pursues a play on defense against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) pursues a play on defense against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The new-look USC Trojans defense has been a welcomed sight after two of the worst defensive seasons in Trojan history. Led by first-year coaches defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, co-defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach Eric Henderson, associate head coach for defense and linebackers coach Matt Entz, and secondary coach Doug Belk, the Trojan defense has turned a corner, especially in the second half of games.

The Trojans are taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their second road Big Ten contest of the season already. Minnesota has not proven to be an explosive offense as they are ranked 108th in total offense and 88th in scoring offense. However, the Golden Gophers do have a top-tier talent in left tackle Aireontae Ersery.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (13) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has a high respect level despite what the numbers might say. 

"I think their quarterback is a very good player. He has a ton of experience. He can make every throw. They do a really good job of making their play action look like their run game," Lynn said.

Another aspect of the defense coach Lynn emphasized was how pass rushers can impact the game despite low sack numbers as a team.

“It doesn’t have to be just sacks. It can be taking him off his spot, compressing the pocket," Lynn said.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) enters the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Statistically, the Trojans defense ranks 6th in interceptions, 6th in first down defense, 11th in defensive 3rd down conversion percentage, tied for 12th in red zone defense, tied for 15th in passing yardage allowed, and 32nd in total defense. 

Individually, Linebacker Eric Gentry is having a stellar season as he’s currently ranked 10th in the country in tackles for loss with 6.5 tackles for loss, and 12th nationally in solo tackles with 22. Inside linebacker Mason Cobb is tied for 14th nationally with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers. 

A common footballism is the phrase — defense travels. For the Trojans to move to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play to set up a colossal showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions next week, the defense has to come out and start fast. USC as a team has struggled in the first half of ball games, but the defense, primarily, has gotten off to slow beginnings.

As good as they have been, if they can come out of the starting blocks faster, we could see them go from a good defense to one of the best defenses in the country. Taking that next step is of the utmost importance as the Trojans find themselves entering the toughest stretch of the season. 

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

