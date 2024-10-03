USC Trojans Defense Up For Minnesota Gophers Challenge? Preview
The new-look USC Trojans defense has been a welcomed sight after two of the worst defensive seasons in Trojan history. Led by first-year coaches defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, co-defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach Eric Henderson, associate head coach for defense and linebackers coach Matt Entz, and secondary coach Doug Belk, the Trojan defense has turned a corner, especially in the second half of games.
The Trojans are taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their second road Big Ten contest of the season already. Minnesota has not proven to be an explosive offense as they are ranked 108th in total offense and 88th in scoring offense. However, the Golden Gophers do have a top-tier talent in left tackle Aireontae Ersery.
As for the Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has a high respect level despite what the numbers might say.
"I think their quarterback is a very good player. He has a ton of experience. He can make every throw. They do a really good job of making their play action look like their run game," Lynn said.
Another aspect of the defense coach Lynn emphasized was how pass rushers can impact the game despite low sack numbers as a team.
“It doesn’t have to be just sacks. It can be taking him off his spot, compressing the pocket," Lynn said.
Statistically, the Trojans defense ranks 6th in interceptions, 6th in first down defense, 11th in defensive 3rd down conversion percentage, tied for 12th in red zone defense, tied for 15th in passing yardage allowed, and 32nd in total defense.
Individually, Linebacker Eric Gentry is having a stellar season as he’s currently ranked 10th in the country in tackles for loss with 6.5 tackles for loss, and 12th nationally in solo tackles with 22. Inside linebacker Mason Cobb is tied for 14th nationally with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers.
A common footballism is the phrase — defense travels. For the Trojans to move to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play to set up a colossal showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions next week, the defense has to come out and start fast. USC as a team has struggled in the first half of ball games, but the defense, primarily, has gotten off to slow beginnings.
As good as they have been, if they can come out of the starting blocks faster, we could see them go from a good defense to one of the best defenses in the country. Taking that next step is of the utmost importance as the Trojans find themselves entering the toughest stretch of the season.
