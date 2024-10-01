USC Trojans Injury Update: Makai Lemon, Akili Arnold Return to USC Practice Before Minnesota
USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon returned to practice on Tuesday after missing Saturday's contest against the Wisconsin Badgers because of an injury he suffered in week four. Lemon was injured late in the first quarter running down on a punt when he collided with a Michigan defender. The sophomore spent an extensive amount of time lying on the field while several members of the USC training staff tended to him.
Lemon headed into the medical tent and was taken away in an ambulance, per the CBS broadcast.
"Was kind of a unique play," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "Head ended up, kind of whiplash effect and I think it was more of the helmet hitting the ground than the actual hit I think that caused it."
Lemon started in each of the Trojans first three games at the "Y" position. He has reeled in four catches for 45 yards and touchdown. As a freshman in 2023, Lemon appeared in nine games on both sides of the ball as a receiver and cornerback. He caught six passes for 88 yards, 75 of those yards came from quarterback Miller Moss in the Holiday Bowl and added one tackle.
The Los Alamitos, CA native was part of talented receiver class for the Trojans in the 2023 recruiting cycle that included, Ja'Kobi Lane, Duce Robinson and Zachariah Branch. All of whom have taken on extended roles in USC's offense as sophomores.
"As a group, I'd say we've made strides in being mature, becoming more football smart," said Lane. "Knowing where to be when and why. Just realizing we need to get better, and we take that serious."
Safety Akili Arnold also returned to the field on Tuesday but came out with just his helmet in a fully padded practice. Arnold was helped off the field twice in the fourth quarter of the Trojans loss to Michigan. He was a game-time decision heading into the Wisconsin game but was ultimately ruled out prior to kickoff.
The redshirt senior has registered 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended in three games this senior. Arnold had been the key part of D'Anton Lynn's defense early in the season because of his duties as the player that wears the green dot, in-helmet communication. That role was passed onto fellow safety Kamari Ramsey against Wisconsin.
Center Kilian O'Connor was back at practice after being out since the Utah State game in week two with a knee injury. His return provides much needed depth for the Trojans on the offensive line.
The No. 11 USC Trojans will be on the road this week as they travel to the Twin Cities for the first time since 2011 to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on the Big Ten Network.
