USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Hearing Date Set in Lawsuit Against NCAA

USC Trojans offensive lineman DJ Wingfield transferred from Purdue following the 2024 season. Wingfield has been awaiting a hearing for an extra year of eligibility, and a date has reportedly been set. Will Winfield be able to play with USC in 2025?

Angela Miele

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In January, following the 2024 college football season, interior offensive lineman DJ Wingfield transferred to the USC Trojans. Wingfield transferred from the Purdue Boilermakers with the belief he has another year of eligibility, but has been awaiting a trial to decide his status for the 2025 season.

Wingfield has been in a state of “limbo,” as previously explained by USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. Wingfield’s waiver for an extra year of eligibility was denied, resulting in the offensive linemen suing the NCAA. After waiting for an update on the process, a hearing has been set for Aug. 18.

Wingfield Hearing Updates

According to The Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje, Wingfield’s legal case was transferred to a new judge. The judge denied the USC linemen’s request for a temporary restraining order, which would have forced the NCAA to allow Wingfield to play.

With the hearing date set, the NCAA must show cause for why Wingfield should not get an injunction that would allow him to play.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman DJ Wingfield (55) reacts after running a drill Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wingfield hired Darren Heitner as his attorney for the case to play football in 2025, per On3. While previously, junior college did count towards an athlete’s eligibility, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia successfully challenged the NCAA on the issue. A Tennessee judge granted an injunction for the quarterback to play an extra year, opening the door for others to do the same.

Wingfield spent two years at junior college before transferring to New Mexico ahead of the 2022 season. With the New Mexico Lobos, Wingfield tore his ACL in his first season with the team after one game, resulting in him only playing two seasons in the FBS.

With two years at junior college and his ACL tear, Wingfield believed he had one season remaining of eligibility due to the waiver for players who have at least one season at a non-NCAA program.

Wingfield is reportedly suing the NCAA for $210,000, which is the amount of NIL he was set to receive for playing with USC.

Riley’s Comments On Wingfield, NCAA Lawsuit

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are back to practice and preparing for the 2025 season. After practice on Aug. 1, Riley was asked about how Wingfield is handling the situation.

"Yeah, he's not doing very good. You know, I'm not supposed to comment on these things, but what's happening with that, and not just DJ, across the country, just isn't right. I've never seen anything like it in all my years as a coach and I've been a part of a lot of different, unique situations that come up and this one's a new one," Riley said.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"And the crazy thing is, again, it's not DJ. There's guys all over the country that are just in absolute limbo right now, and watching the kid push through is amazing because what he's going through, I can't even begin to imagine,” Riley continued.

Wingfield committed to USC in January as the Trojans lost three of the team’s starting offensive linemen following the 2024 season. The offensive line transfer is a versatile athlete who can switch between tackle and guard. 

With the trial set for Aug. 18, Riley, Wingfield, and the Trojans can only wait to hear the offensive lineman’s status for the 2025 season. USC will kick off the season on Aug. 30 against Missouri State.

