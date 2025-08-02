USC Trojans Targeting In-State Tight End Recruit Following Recent Decommitment
The USC Trojans have established what they want to do on the recruiting front and have executed it to perfection in their 2026 recruiting class. With 17 of their 32 commitments in their 2026 class hailing from California, the Trojans have made it clear that they are targeting the top talent in-state and want to keep them there.
As USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans begin focusing more and more attention on the 2027 recruiting cycle, one player in particular has stood out to the Trojans. Three-star tight end Keawe Browne is one of the top tight ends in California and is once again available after backing off his Texas commitment.
Browne spoke with Rivals about his updated recruitment following his decommitment from Texas. The Trojans have been amping up their pursuit of Browne after he backed up his pledge.
“I got off the phone with coach (Max) Stienecker and coach (Chad) Savage as well. They both held off because they didn’t know where I was standing with Texas but once I reached out to them and told them they started picking back up again and want me to do an official visit there," Browne said.
USC's recent success on the recruiting trail is something that has stood out to Browne. Currently, USC has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
“I like what they’re doing with the program and how they’re changing it and how they’re getting a bunch of top freshmen. It’s one of the best recruiting classes in the nation so that’s definitely something," Browne said.
The No. 56 tight end and No. 92 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Browne is easily one of the most underrated players in the country. He holds 21 offers which include Arizona, BYU, and Boise State in addition to the Trojans.
USC is set to host Browne on a visit on Sept. 20, the same weekend when the Trojans host Michigan State in an early Big Ten battle.
Interestingly enough, Browne's former quarterback at Corona Centennial last season was USC freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.
The Trojans have been active in recruiting talent from California in the 2027 recruiting cycle. In addition to Browne, USC has also shown interest in four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale. The No. 9 wide receiver and No. 58 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Hale is the top ranked wide receiver in California.
Four-star defensive lineman George Toia is one of the Trojans' top targets in the 2027 cycle. He is the top defensive lineman in the state. The No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 53 player in the country, Toia has 25 offers and is one of the most-sought after players in the cycle, regardless of positon.