All Trojans

USC Trojans Targeting In-State Tight End Recruit Following Recent Decommitment

After nabbing nearly all of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the USC Trojans have began slowly turning their attention to the 2027 cycle. Three-star tight end Keawe Browne has been hearing from USC following his decommitment from the Texas Longhorns.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have established what they want to do on the recruiting front and have executed it to perfection in their 2026 recruiting class. With 17 of their 32 commitments in their 2026 class hailing from California, the Trojans have made it clear that they are targeting the top talent in-state and want to keep them there.

As USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans begin focusing more and more attention on the 2027 recruiting cycle, one player in particular has stood out to the Trojans. Three-star tight end Keawe Browne is one of the top tight ends in California and is once again available after backing off his Texas commitment.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Keawe Browne Texas Longhorns Chad Savage
Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Browne spoke with Rivals about his updated recruitment following his decommitment from Texas. The Trojans have been amping up their pursuit of Browne after he backed up his pledge.

“I got off the phone with coach (Max) Stienecker  and coach (Chad) Savage as well. They both held off because they didn’t know where I was standing with Texas but once I reached out to them and told them they started picking back up again and want me to do an official visit there," Browne said.

USC's recent success on the recruiting trail is something that has stood out to Browne. Currently, USC has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.

“I like what they’re doing with the program and how they’re changing it and how they’re getting a bunch of top freshmen. It’s one of the best recruiting classes in the nation so that’s definitely something," Browne said.

The No. 56 tight end and No. 92 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Browne is easily one of the most underrated players in the country. He holds 21 offers which include Arizona, BYU, and Boise State in addition to the Trojans.

MORE: Caleb Williams Work Ethic Addressed By Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Battling USC For Elite Defensive Line Recruit

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Criticized For Comments On Notre Dame Rivalry

MORE: Big Update In USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Eligibility Lawsuit vs. NCAA

USC is set to host Browne on a visit on Sept. 20, the same weekend when the Trojans host Michigan State in an early Big Ten battle.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Keawe Browne Texas Longhorns Chad Savage
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, Browne's former quarterback at Corona Centennial last season was USC freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.

The Trojans have been active in recruiting talent from California in the 2027 recruiting cycle. In addition to Browne, USC has also shown interest in four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale. The No. 9 wide receiver and No. 58 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Hale is the top ranked wide receiver in California.

Four-star defensive lineman George Toia is one of the Trojans' top targets in the 2027 cycle. He is the top defensive lineman in the state. The No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 53 player in the country, Toia has 25 offers and is one of the most-sought after players in the cycle, regardless of positon.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football