No. 1 2027 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Considering USC Trojans, Oregon, Georgia
The USC Trojans are one of four schools that have stood out to the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2027, Duvay Williams. He spoke with On3 over the weekend about what is appealing about USC, while also revealing other schools that have his attention.
Duvay Williams Releases His Top Four Schools
Duvay Williams was asked about some of the college offers that he has received and which ones have set themselves above the others. Williams, from nearby Junipero Serra High School, has the Trojans in among his top four with the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Right now you know my home team USC, Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama,” Williams said.
Being from the Los Angeles area, Williams had been a USC fan since before his journey through the ranks in high school football even started.
“It’s hometown favorite for me,” Williams said. “I’ve been rocking with them from day one. It’s right down the street. I can go there anytime and I feel at home there.”
Something else that makes USC an appealing destination is the potential of the program, despite a couple disappointing seasons in 2023 and 2024.
“I feel like they’re a good team all-around,” Williams said. “They got the linemen, the corners the receiver room is stacked, and the coaching staff does a good job.”
Some good news for the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley is that defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will be returning next season after agreeing to a contract extension, keeping stability on that side of the ball. Lynn was signed prior to the 2024 season and was a bright spot in the 7-6 campaign. The USC defense dramatically improved upon Lynn’s arrival.
Duvay Williams Player Profile
Duvay Williams is a 6-1, 155 pound cornerback out of Gardena, California. Williams is rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. Williams also plays wide receiver in high school and there is a possibly of him playing cornerback or wide receiver in college. He is also an elite high school track athlete with a sub-11 second 100 meter dash at 10.92.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins compared Williams to former USC players Robert Woods and Adoree' Jackson.
"Like Woods and Jackson, Williams is a two-way player who could end up at corner or receiver in college. He has excellent ball skills, is explosive in and out of his breaks, and can get down the field," Biggins said. "As a corner, he uses his length, quick feet, and natural instincts to shadow an opposing receiver all over the field."
