USC Trojans' Eric Musselman After Wisconsin Loss: 'We Have No Home Court Advantage'
The USC Trojans men's basketball team lost at home to the Wisconsin Badgers 84-69 on Saturday. Home court has not been friendly to USC in Big Ten conference play, where they have a conference record of 1-3 at the Galen Center, with losses to Oregon, Michigan, and now Wisconsin.
Trojans coach Eric Musselman spoke after the game about the loss.
In the postgame after the Trojans 84-69 loss at home, USC coach Eric Musselman had this to say as his team lost their fourth game at home and third loss at home in Big Ten conference play.
“We have no home court advantage,” Musselman said.
The Galen Center has not exactly been a hostile environment for visiting teams to come into in recent memory. In Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, the attendance was 6,938. The capacity at the Galen Center is 10,258, so roughly 40 percent of the arena was empty. That’s a major problem and one USC was hoping they wouldn’t face as they moved to the Big Ten conference this season.
The school Musselman is coming from, Arkansas, repeatedly had sellouts and is one of the most rowdy fanbases in the SEC.
Trojans Fall To 11-7 On Season
The USC Trojans saw their mini two-game winning streak come to an end the loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin was in control of the game the whole way and cruised to a 15-point win. After the Trojans looked like they had turned a corner this season after wins over Illinois and Iowa, USC is now 3-4 in Big Ten conference play and 11-7 overall this season.
Against Wisconsin, the Trojans shot a healthy 49.1 percent from the field, but turnovers and missed free throws killed any chance they had of beating the Badgers. USC had 16 turnovers and shot just 11 for 17 from the free throw line. The Trojans were led by forward Saint Thomas, who had 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
On the flip side, Wisconsin shot 56.4 percent from the field and13 for 15 from the free throw line while turning the ball over four fewer times than USC. The Badgers were led by guard John Blackwell's 28 points and five rebounds.
Next up for the Trojans is a road game at Nebraska on Wednesday. The Cornhuskers are 12-5 this season with a 2-4 record in Big Ten conference play. Tip off is set for 6 p.m PT on the Big Ten Network.
