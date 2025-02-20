USC Trojans Pushing For Elite California Recruits: 4-Star Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
The USC Trojans continue their pledge to recruit the Southern California area stronger in the 2026 recruiting cycle with their recent offer to four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
The Mater Dei High School product is one of the most coveted receivers in the class and best players in the state, but the Trojans didn't show too much interest to the California native until he attended their Junior Day on Feb. 1 and earned an offer on Feb. 3.
The No 5 wide receiver and the No. 56 player in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt spoke with 247Sports about what it meant to be offered by USC, his hometown school.
"I felt like that was big for me," Dixon-Wyatt said. "That's a hometown team, they're a big-name program and always going to have a great quarterback with Lincoln Riley as the head coach, so those are all good things to look at with them."
The four-star prospect brought up USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons as one of the active recruiters from the Trojans' coaching staff in his recruitment.
"They offered a little later than other schools but it doesn't matter much. If I could really see myself fitting into the program and develop there, then that's a good fit for me. Coach Dennis Simmons was telling me I'm a need for their program and can't wait to build the relationship," Dixon-Wyatt said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Dixon-Wyatt's potential is through the roof and could see him playing in the NFL if his development pans out.
"Prototype WR in terms of his size and athleticism. Has a strong 6-3, 185 pound frame and plays a physical game. Tough to stop in red zone situations and should be a tough matchup in the red zone. Might not put up super big numbers playing for such a balanced team but has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 WR on a high major Power 4 team with Sunday potential," Biggins wrote.
Currently, USC has only one wide receiver commit in the 2026 recruiting class in three-star Ja'Myron Baker. Dixon-Wyatt would be a much welcomed addition to the Trojans' class if he sides with USC. The Trojans have also offered Dixon-Wyatt's teammate and fellow wide receiver Chris Henry, who is a five-star recruit in his own right.
Dixon-Wyatt has his fair share of suitors. He's visited Ohio State, Oregon and Texas in addition to USC. The California native is looking to make a decision after taking all his official visits.
"After I take all my official visits, I will sit down with my family and really think about it," Dixon-Wyatt said. "I will be looking at where is home for me."
The Trojans are shaping up to have one of their best recruiting classes in the Riley tenure. USC has the No. 3 class in the cycle and could rise even higher in the coming months.