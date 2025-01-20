4-Star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Compares USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, Texas' Steve Sarkisian
Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt did not have the USC Trojans in his top-10 schools when he released them in October, but he recently told On3's Chad Simmons that the Trojans are still working hard in recruiting Dixon-Wyatt to USC. The talented receiver is being recruited by schools like Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, and Texas in addition to USC.
“They can for sure be a contender in my recruitment,” Dixon-Wyatt told Simmons. “I know their quarterback, Husan Longstreet. They run a really good offense. They’re pretty good.”
The Trojans are looking to get back into Dixon-Wyatt's recruitment, and signing a five-star quarterback like Husan Longstreet in the 2025 recruiting class certainly helps. In 2026, USC is heavily involved with five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Among Dixon-Wyatt's top schools are the Texas Longhorns, and he told On3 what stands out about the Texas program and coaching staff.
“They have a really good offense. They played a really good defense when I was there. They’re a great all around team. I like the relationships that I have with coach Steve Sarkisian and [wide receivers] coach Chris Jackson," said Dixon-Wyatt.
Sarkisian's name popped up as a potential candidate for the head coach openings in the NFL, but he signed a lucrative contract extension and reportedly declined any NFL interviews. The Longhorns have made two consecutive College Football Playoffs under Sarkisian and will have
Other schools to watch for Dixon-Wyatt are reportedly Oregon and Miami. The four-star recruit visited the Hurricanes and coach Mario Cristobal while in town for the Battle Miami 7v7 event. Dixon-Wyatt plans to visit Oregon later this month for the Ducks' Junior Day event. According to Simmons, Oregon is near the top of the wide receiver's recruitment.
Additionally, Dixon-Wyatt has scheduled a visit with USC for Feb. 1 as the Trojans continue to recruit him.
USC only has one wide receiver currently committed in the class of 2026, Ja'Myron Baker from Sierra Canyon (CA). However, the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class features multiple commits from Southern California, including four-star cornerbacks RJ Sermons, from Rancho Cucamonga, and Brandon Lockhart, from Los Angeles.
The four-star wide receiver attends Mater Dei, a traditional powerhouse in Southern California high school football. In recent weeks, the USC coaching staff has had a strong presence at Mater Dei, recruiting Dixon-Wyatt and other talented athletes. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has also visited high schools across California, including Oaks Christian to see four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and four-star safety Davon Benjamin.
