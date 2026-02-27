USC Trojans' Eric Gentry Draws Inspiration from this NFL Linebacker

Former USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry played a large role both on and off the field for the Trojans last season. Now, Gentry enters the NFL Combine with a chance to prove his talent as a versatile linebacker.

Ahead of his events at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Gentry took the time to share what led him to be a team leader for the Trojans and gave credit to a former linebacker teammate who still resides in Los Angeles.

Eric Gentry Inherited Tuli Tuipulotu's Leadership Style At USC

Gentry played one season at Arizona State in 2021 before he transferred to USC in 2022. In his first season in Cardinal and Gold, the 6-foot-6 linebacker played alongside multiple future NFL stars, including Tuli Tuipulotu, who currently plays linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Throughout the 2025 season, Gentry was found on nearly every captain's list for USC on Saturdays and was a prominent figure in leading by example for the younger Trojans. Gentry said his leadership style stems from Tuipulotu and is a key part of what has shaped him into the player he is today.

"(I'm) just trying to lead by example more than just by words. I learned that a lot from Tuli (Tuipulotu) who I was with in 2022," Gentry said at the NFL Combine. "He didn't say much at all, but he came in and had a certain type of demeanor and manor about him, just to understand he was about business everyday. So, I think that's a big thing for me, just understanding that I could lead by action not by words."

Tuipulotu played at USC from 2020-22 and was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chargers. Since playing in the NFL, Tulipulotu has recorded 146 total tackles, 27 total sacks and five forced fumbles.

Gentry now has the opportunity to put his talent on display in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, where his unique skillset and monstrous frame will make him a one-of-a-kind draft pick.

Where Eric Gentry Can Excel at NFL Combine

The USC linebackers did not have a standout year based on the numbers and the game results, but Gentry, individually, brings a rare skillset and size as a linebacker to the Combine. However, at 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds, he presents as a long, lanky athlete, and his 86¼-inch wingspan immediately stands out.

At USC, Gentry was most often seen closing in on the run and operating as an off-ball linebacker, a role that suited him well. For NFL teams evaluating him at the Combine, strong performances in drills like the 40-yard dash, three-cone, and vertical jump could help boost his draft stock

What makes Gentry unique is the versatility that comes with his skill, as he has experience as a SAM, WILL and MIKE linebacker in college. If the right defensive coordinator can get their hands on Gentry, most likely a creative one, Gentry could immediately form into a dangerous backer with the right preparation and defensive scheme.