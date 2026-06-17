USC Trojans Pushing to Extend Trinity League Pipeline With Future Recruiting Classes

USC made waves in the Trinity League, a premier high school conference in Orange County, when they signed eight prospects out of the league in the 2026 class, headlined by freshmen tight end Mark Bowman and receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley.

And that’s not including freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili, who starred at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for three seasons before playing his senior season at Kahuku (Hawaii).

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans are continuing those pipelines in the 2027 class with four commits from the conference, headlined by four-star cornerback Danny Lang and offensive tackle Drew Fielder, two top 100 prospects.

And similar to Ili’s path, four-star cornerback commit Aaryn “J.O.” Washington starred at Mater Dei (Calif.) alongside Lang for three seasons before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January. Washington is another top 100 prospect.

USC has their eyes on extending those pipelines into the 2028 class and beyond.

Targeting Elite Trinity League Prospects

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Santa Margarita (Calif.) was well-represented this past Thursday at USC’s invite-only prospect camp. Four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams is a high-priority target in the 2028 cycle. He was part of an impressive group of defensive backs on campus. Three-star 2028 running back Jaion Smith walked away with an offer after the workout. His cousin is former USC star cornerback Jaylin Smith, who was selected in the third round by the Houston Texans in 2025.

Four-star 2028 linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V has been on campus at least three times this calendar year, including earlier this month. Kennett grew up a frequent visitor at the Coliseum. Rising freshmen edge KJ Herndon, athlete Jayden Jack and linebacker/wide receiver Aydan Steep are 2030 prospects that will suit up for Santa Margarita in the fall and already hold offers from USC. All three were part of the camp last week.

The Trojans sent five staff members to St. John Bosco’s (Calif.) College Showcase last month as they eye several top underclassmen. Four-star IOL Elisha Mueller is a top target in the 2028 class and worked out last week with offensive line coach Zach Hanson. DJ Tubbs is a four-star receiver in the 2028 class that was also on campus last week. He doesn't have an offer from USC but will continue to be a prospect to keep an eye on.

Bosco has about an impressive group of 2029 prospects as any school in the country. Athlete Trevon "Bama" Bates worked out last week. Receiver Kuika Moaalii, running back Jaylen Jones and safety Kingston Fatu, who's cousin is 2027 USC five-star commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, will be names to remember in 2029 class. All four have offers from Southern Cal heading into their sophomore years.

Mater Dei finished as the No. 1 high school team in the country in 2024. The Trojans will have signed six players from that team when Lang and Washington make it official in December. Four-star 2028 safety Ace Leutele was a big part of a loaded secondary as a freshman on that team.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele | USC Trojans on SI

Troy Bishop is a three-star safety in the 2028 class and another recruit that picked up an offer after the workout on Thursday. And 2029 running back Asir Nembhard received an offer earlier this month.

Orange Lutheran 2028 four-star safety Chauncey Washington II is another Trinity League player that picked up an offer after the recent workout. Washington’s father played running back for the Trojans in the 2000s under legendary coach Pete Carroll.

Relationships With Trinity League Coaching Staff's

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Just two years ago, the Trojans had virtually no relationships with the Trinity League. Other programs were more consistent visitors at the six schools than USC, who are within an hour and a half drive of each program. The arrival of general manager Chad Bowden in January 2025 changed everything.

More recently, Trojans have been regular visitors at schools like Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and St. John Bosco, and vice versa. On multiple occasions the last two springs, USC has hosted almost the entirety of those three coaching staffs. Orange Lutheran also made their way to campus this spring.

Former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer took over as the head coach at Santa Margarita, his alma mater, last season. And in his first year, he led them to an Open Division state championships and the Trojans signed three recruits from that team and hold a commitment from one in the 2027 class.

Palmer recently went golfing with USC coach Lincoln Riley late last month.

The Trinity League is widely regarded as the toughest conference in high school. There is no shortage of Power Four talent and Southern Cal intends to continue capitlizing.

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