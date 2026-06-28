USC Trojans to Face Six Former Players This Season

In the new era of the transfer portal and NIL, it's very common for college football teams to face off against their former players on different teams in either the regular season or the CFP. That will once again be the case for the USC Trojans throughout the 2026 season, which is considered make-or-break for coach Lincoln Riley’s group.

As the 2026 college football season approaches, here’s a look at the former Trojan players that USC will face in 2026.

Week 1 vs. Fresno State

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte (44) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Trojans: DL Deijon Laffitte, OL Gino Quinones

In their Sept. 4 meeting at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the Fresno State Bulldogs, the Trojans are set to face two former USC players, defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte and offensive lineman Gino Quinones.

Both players transferred from USC to Fresno State in 2024 and have had an impact for a Bulldogs team that was among the top teams in the Mountain West last season, finishing with a 9-4 overall record and going 5-3 in Mountain West play. In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Laffitte recorded 28 total tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

Week 4 vs. Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Trojans: DL Bear Alexander

For the highly anticipated week 4 matchup at the Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks, the Trojans will again match up against former defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who played two seasons on USC’s defensive line.

In his first season with the Ducks in 2025, Alexander was a crucial piece on the Ducks defensive line, recording 50 total tackles and one sack. Last season in the game where the Trojans fell 42-27 to the Ducks at Autzen Stadium, Alexander recorded four total tackles. Can Alexander have a similar impact and keep the Ducks' dominance against the Trojans continuing for another season?

Week 5 vs. Washington

Former Trojans: TE Kade Eldridge

For the week 5 matchup at the Coliseum against the Washington Huskies, the Trojans will face former tight end Kade Eldridge. In his two seasons with both the Huskies and Trojans, Eldridge has recorded four receptions for 25 yards.

Week 8 at Wisconsin

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Former Trojans: RB Bryan Jackson

Former USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson will face off against his former team when coach Riley’s group plays the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 24. Jackson showed promise in his two seasons with the Trojans before deciding to transfer to the Badgers this offseason.

Jackson, over the course of two seasons, recorded 72 carries for 311 yards and five touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see the impact that Jackson can have when he faces off against his former team.

Week 12 vs. Maryland

Former Trojans: RB Harry Dalton III

Another former Trojan running back, Harry Dalton III, will make his return to the Coliseum with the Maryland Terrapins for USC’s Senior Day on Nov. 21. During his freshman season with the Trojans, Dalton appeared in four games, where he rushed for 44 yards.

After finishing near the bottom of the Big Ten last season with a 4-8 overall record and going 1-8 in conference play, Dalton looks to be a critical player who helps the Terrapins get back to a bowl game for the first time since 2023.

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