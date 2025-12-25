The Alamo Bowl Is Extra Important For Potential USC Trojans Star

An injury filled season caused a lot of shift within multiple position groups for the USC Trojans, but also revealed underrated stars that are bound for breakout seasons. One player that stood out was safety Christian Pierce.

Pierce's on-field development hit a later start, when safety Kamari Ramsey was shifted to nickel, allowing Pierce to get a decent amount of snaps. Closing out the regular season, Pierce recorded 58 total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Ahead of the Alamo Bowl vs, TCU, and the departure of starters due to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, Pierce is taking on what could be a starting safety role, with some foreshadow for next season.

Alamo Bowl Could Be Early Test For Pierce

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA;

Pierce is in his third season with USC, and played alongside two of the Trojans strongest safeties in Bishop Fitzgerald and Ramsey. While both have opted out of the Bowl game, it's Pierce's turn.

The safety room features younger guys that are destined for a starting role alongside Pierce, including safeties Kendarius Reddick and Kennedy Urlacher. Reddick was a true freshman this year and Urlacher was a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame.

A heavy narrative of a postseason Bowl game is to pass the torch down to the younger guys, and test the waters with different starters to see what could work and what may not work for next season. With younger players stepping into leadership roles and 32 members of the 2026 class set to arrive next month, Pierce said the Alamo Bowl offers an early opportunity to build culture and brotherhood heading into next season.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA;

“I feel like it serves as a big starting point for me going into next year,” Pierce said after Friday’s practice. “There's some a lot of momentum at that point, but really I'm just really focused on just building with our team, getting closer with the younger guys that are coming in here with any portal guys that come in here. It's great. Getting ready to build, and to build a culture and uh create a brotherhood really.”

While USC landed an early transfer last week, and the safety from Oklahoma State is a familiar face for Pierce, who will make an impact with the defensive backs come next season.

Pierce Brothers Will Rep Cardinal And Gold Next Season

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA;

Pierce's brother, Carrington Pierce, officially announced he will be transferring to USC next season on Dec. 14, the same day that Christian officially re-signed with the Trojans for next season. The 6-foot-1 cornerback played for the Cowboys for one season as a sophomore and did not see any action.

Due to the Oklahoma State coaching coach change in the middle of the year, players were allowed to hit the portal at the time of the coaching change, rather than waiting for the portal to open on Jan. 2.

This makes the third pair of brothers with USC, joining running back King Miller and offensive lineman Kaylon Miller and quarterback Husan Longstreet and cornerback Kevin Longstreet.

The Trojans will finish the 2025 season against TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. PT.

