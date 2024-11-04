USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flipping to Indiana? Visit Scheduled
Five-star quarterback and USC Trojans commit Julian Lewis will be visiting the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday as they face the Michigan Wolverines.
According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, Lewis is headlining a large group of talented recruits visiting Indiana for the Michigan game. The visit has been in the works throughout the fall, Wiltfong reports.
The Trojans were expected to struggle in replacing No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, but not many predicted USC to have a losing record in November. It appears as though Lewis might be exploring his options before officially signing with a school.
The five-star quarterback was in Colorado on Oct. 26, visiting coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes program. Before committing to the Trojans in August, Lewis had taken visits to various schools, including USC, Colorado, Indiana, Georgia, and Auburn.
Lewis' visit to Colorado was the first to another school while being committed to USC, and his upcoming trip to Indiana will be the second. He has not publicly announced any plans to de-commit, and USC coach Lincoln Riley has hosted the elite quarterback on campus twice this season. He visited the Trojans as they hosted Wisconsin in the Big Ten home opener
Indiana is 9-0 and ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the Hoosiers are led by coach Curt Cignetti in his first year at Indiana. Sanders has Colorado ranked No. 21 with a 6-2 record in year two with the Buffaloes.
While no one can argue with Riley's quarterback pedigree, proven at both Oklahoma and USC, it is also hard to argue with wins. Cignetti and Sanders have the momentum on the field at Indiana and Colorado, respectively, and it can translate to recruiting wins.
If Indiana or Colorado can flip Lewis from Riley and USC, it would be one of the biggest recruiting storylines of the year.
The early signing period begins on Dec. 4, when prospects can officially sign a National Letter of Intent. Trojans fans are hoping that Lewis will sign with USC in December. Should Lewis need more time to make a decision, he can wait until Feb. 5, 2025 to officially sign.
With Lewis, one of USC's top commits, taking multiple trips to other schools, the Trojans will have to exhaust all resources to keep Lewis from flipping.
