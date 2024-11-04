USC Trojans Recruiting: 5-Star Commit Julian Lewis Throws Staggering Number of Touchdowns
Despite falling to a 4-5 record with three games left in the season, the USC Trojans saw a big weekend from their No. 9 2025 recruiting class. Top Trojans commits like Matai Tagoa'i and Julian Lewis had big games as they both lead their teams to wins in their regular season finales.
1. Four-star LB Matai Tagoa'i
USC's top linebacker commit Matai Tagoa'i had easily one of his best games of the season in San Clemente's 21-17 regular season finale win to Edison on Friday. Tagoa'i's defensive performance was masterful as he flew all around the field, holding a good Edison offense to their lowest point total of the season. Tagoa'i had six tackles and tied for a season-high with two tackles for loss. He tacked on a career-high of two sacks vs. Edison. The four-star linebacker wraps up his regular season accumulating 52 tackles and 12.5 TFLs. Tagoa'i flashed the ability to rush the passer throughout the season as pointed out with his five sacks and seven hurries forced.
2. Four-star DL Hayden Lowe
USC's highest rated defensive recruit of the 2025 cycle, Hayden Lowe capped off his regular season with a loss as Oaks Christian dropped their final Maramonte league game to Simi Valley 28-23. Lowe battled an injury throughout the game and was held to a season-low in tackles with just two as he sparingly played throughout the first half and didn't appear in the second half.
Lowe ends his final regular season with 46 tackles and 12 TFLs as he wrecked havoc for Oaks Christian all season long from the defensive line. He also chipped in 11 sacks and 10 hurries as he showed off his gifted pass rushing chops that he has been highly sought after for.
3. Four-star QB Julian Lewis
USC's crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting cycle, Julian Lewis impressed in Carrollton's final game of the regular season. The four-star quarterback completed 21 of his 26 pass attempts for 290 yards and two touchdowns. The game flow didn't call for another six touchdown performance from Lewis as the Trojans ran away with the win in their 49-20 win over Douglas County. Lewis ends his season on a high note as his final numbers are mightily impressive. Lewis finishes his regular season with 2,549 pass yards with a 36-4 touchdown-to-intercetpion ratio.
So far, Lewis has 132 touchdowns in his high school career before he makes a playoff run for the Georgia state title. Lewis was originally a member of the class of 2026, so he reached the staggering number of touchdown passes with less than four years in high school.
