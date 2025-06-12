USC Trojans Football: 3 True Freshmen Who Could Contribute Right Away
The USC Trojans brought in another highly regarded recruiting class this offseason, and several true freshmen are expected to carve out meaningful roles in 2025. While most first-year players take time to adjust, a handful have already drawn praise from the coaching staff or earned recognition on national watchlists.
Three USC freshman who could make an impact on the team immediately are: defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, quarterback Husan Longstreet, and receiver Corey Simms.
Jahkeem Stewart arrives in Los Angeles with the potential to become a game-changer. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive end was originally ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class before reclassifying into the 2025 cycle last fall. Despite having just one season of varsity football under his belt, Stewart produced eye-popping numbers with 85 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks as a sophomore.
He was heavily recruited, drawing interest from 26 programs before ultimately committing to USC. The Louisiana native enrolled early and is already on campus, giving him a head start on learning the Trojans’ defensive system.
ESPN named Stewart one of the top freshmen to watch nationally, noting that while he may require time to fully develop, he “should at the very least inject some energy into a Trojans pass rush that finished 91st nationally in sacks (21) last fall.”
Stewart will have to earn his spot in a defensive line rotation that includes transfers Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett, as well as returners like Anthony Lucas and Kam Fountain. But with his rare combination of size, athleticism, and upside, Stewart should see the field early in situational packages and could emerge as a key contributor by midseason.
The crown jewel of USC’s 2025 recruiting class is quarterback Husan Longstreet, who flipped from Texas A&M last November. Longstreet arrived on campus early and has impressed during spring workouts with his arm talent, work ethic, and leadership.
“He works really hard at it, and it’s fun to coach guys who’re just a football guy,” coach Lincoln Riley told On3. “
"Husan doesn’t have a million other interests off the field, he loves ball. He’s up at the facility all the time. He’s just really into it.”
With Jayden Maiava entrenched as USC’s starter for 2025, Longstreet likely won’t be under center in Week 1. However, he is already laying the groundwork to secure playing time in future seasons. His early progress this spring suggests he could be the future face of the program and perhaps a key depth option if needed this fall.
Corey Simms, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver from Saint Louis, Missouri, is one of the promising true freshmen set to join USC in 2025. A four-star recruit ranked No. 43 at his position by 247Sports, Simms helped lead Christian Brothers High School to the 2023 Class 6 Missouri State Championship. He caught 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns during that championship season. Simms signed with USC in December 2024, choosing the Trojans over hometown Missouri and Nebraska, drawn by coach Lincoln Riley’s vision for the program.
The USC Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class features talented true freshmen who could make an immediate impact. Jahkeem Stewart, Husan Longstreet, and Corey Simms each bring unique skills and high potential, adding depth and energy to the roster. As the Trojans continue to build under coach Lincoln Riley, these newcomers could play key roles in the team’s success next season and beyond.