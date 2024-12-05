USC Trojans' Husan Longstreet, Jahkeem Stewart Among Top NIL Recruit Valuations
The USC Trojans earned a couple of big-time recruits on early national signing day. Some of the top signees’ NIL values are known, per On3. While not all the NIL valuations have been released, two Trojans are making a substantial amount.
According to the On3 industry ratings, the USC Trojans' recruiting class of 2025 is ranked No. 14 in the nation and at No. 4 in the Big Ten. Following early national signing day, the average NIL value of USC's incoming 2025 recruiting class is $192,000.
Quarterback Husan Longstreet - $897,000
Five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet was a major flip for USC's 2025 recruiting class. Longstreet was initially committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. Longstreet officially signed with the USC Trojans on early national signing day. Per the On3 industry rankings, Longstreet is the No. 4 quarterback and the No. 20 player overall from the class of 2025.
Longstreet's NIL valuation is $897,000. His valuation is No. 6 among quarterbacks from the class of 2025. Longstreet is set to be the next big quarterback led by USC coach Lincoln Riley. Riley has coached three Heisman-winning quarterbacks, and Longstreet is looking to be the next.
"I think offense that coach Riley has in place, it's hard to not be successful,” Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI."I feel like the offense is a great fit. I think it rises up with everything, my talent, my play style, everything."
Though when Longstreet will officially start is yet to be seen, the five-star quarterback will fit right into Riley’s system.
DL Jahkeem Stewart – $461,000
Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart kept his options open but chose the USC Trojans over the LSU Tigers on early national signing day. Stewart was also interested in the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks. Stewart is the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 16 overall player in the class of 2025. As the No. 1 player in Louisiana, Stewart choosing USC over LSU was a big move for Riley and the Trojans.
Stewart’s NIL valuation is at $461,000. This is the second most among defensive linemen, only behind Georgia commit Elijah Griffin. Stewart has been open about NIL being a factor in his final decision.
Stewart is a player that USC has had its eyes on for a while. Before joining USC’s coaching staff, defensive coach Eric Henderson had high praise for Stewart. Stewart’s coach, Clyde Alexander has spoken about Henderson’s opinion of Stewart.
“At USC they have an elite staff, great schemes on defense and offense and an administration all in with adding elite coaches and athletes to the football program,” Alexander said.
Alexander explained that Stewart’s decision would not rely on the team's record, but on where Stewart would be the best fit.
Stewart is an athletic player and a major boost for the defensive line. This was a big pickup for the Trojans, who had some recruits flip their commitments to other schools over USC before that.
