Jauan Jennings Dismisses Harsh Criticism From Browns Players: 'They Wanted Some Attention'
Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings has responded to the criticism he received from multiple Browns players—including defensive tackle Shelby Harris and star defensive end Myles Garrett—following San Francisco and Cleveland's Nov. 30 bout.
Speaking after that game, during which things got testy between the wideout and some members of the Browns' defense down on the field, Harris described Jennings as a "hoe," and said he understands why the receiver was punched "in the nuts" in Week 12.
Garrett, meanwhile, added that Jennings "had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players and I was trying to separate everybody, and I tried to go up and ask what the problem was and he started coming at me. Some guys just roll like that.”
Well, asked Monday for his reaction to those comments, Jennings dismissed the criticism as "just a lot of talk, honestly. I think they wanted some attention. That's about it."
"He said some things [too], so why he ain't saying what he said?" the receiver continued, likely alluding to Harris or Garrett. "I don't know, bro. I do know it ain't that bad. That's what I do know. I'm gonna just keep it to myself, what I said. But I know it wasn't that bad. And he knows that. It's funny. If he sees me, just smack me, and maybe y'all will find out that day."
There has "always" been a lot of chirping in Jennings's game, he said, "and I go out there and play my style each and every day, and that's what I’mma continue to do."
Watch that below:
Jennings was involved in back-to-back incidents ahead of the Niners' Week 14 bye. In Week 12, he threw a retaliatory postgame punch at Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig after the defender hit him in the groin earlier in the contest. (Moehrig was suspended for one game; Jennings received a fine).
Then, in Week 13, he got into it with the Browns defense.
Speaking on the We're the Harrises podcast a few days after the Nov. 30 game, the Browns' Harris elaborated on his gripes and intimated that Jennings said something inappropriate about either his or another teammate's family.
"The way I look at that stuff is you only can say that on the football field because if I retaliate, I lose money," the tackle said. "If I do anything about that, my team gets punished. But if you would do that on the street, I'd smack the s--t out of you."
Well, it would appear Jennings might actually invite that. We'll see if he can keep the chirping in check when San Francisco returns to the field to face the Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET this weekend.