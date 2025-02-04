USC Trojans Hire Former Wisconsin Badgers General Manager Max Stienecker
The USC Trojans have hired former Wisconsin Badgers general manager Max Stienecker. Stienecker was at Wisconsin the previous two seasons, working as a player personnel director and then general manager. Before Wisconsin, he was at Cincinnati and followed coach Luke Fickell to Madison.
Stienecker now comes to Los Angeles and will reportably be USC’s director or personnel per FootballScoop.
The USC Trojans have made massive changes to their football operation this offseason. USC hired Chad Bowden to be the Trojans football general manager last month. Bowden, Steinecker, and coach Lincoln Riley now will work closely in order to put together a roster that is ready to win.
Ben Kenny of Badgers Wire calls the loss of Stienecker a “significant one” for Wisconsin. When Stienecker was first hired at Wisconsin in 2023 at 22 years old, he was the youngest player personnel director in the history of college football. He was a big part of bringing two top 25 recruiting classes for the Badgers in his two seasons there.
USC has had struggles as of late recruiting and retaining high end players. They hope this hire will start to change that trend.
Trojans Have Pressure Heading Into 2025 Season
There are not many teams facing more pressure heading into 2025 season than the USC Trojans. Coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth year at the helm. His first season in 2022 went about as well as possible, with the Trojans going 11-3 straight off a 4-8 season. Quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy.
2023, Williams returned and USC was supposed to be in contention again for the College Football Playoff. Williams was still incredible, but the USC defense was a disappointment and the Trojans went just 8-5.
In 2024, USC revamped their defense with first year Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. USC had a vastly improved defense with Lynn, but it not not translate to more wins. Despite leading in the fourth quarter in 12 of their 13 games, USC went just 7-6.
Now heading into 2025, USC does not have a top ten recruiting class and had 21 players from the 2024 team enter the transfer portal. It has been a long time since USC was consistently a national contender or even just a contender in their own conference. Things will not get easier as USC enters year No. 2 in the Big Ten conference. Schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon are not going anywhere.
