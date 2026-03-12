USC Trojans Building Upon Pivotal Recruiting Strategy

It’s not enough to land an impressive of top prospects from Southern California in one recruiting class, which the USC Trojans did in the 2026 cycle.

If USC wants to get the program back to becoming perennial contenders, they need to keep stacking classes with elite recruits in their backyard.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

The Trojans have begun to heat up on the recruiting trail this calendar year. It started in early January when they landed a commitment from four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington.

Before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) earlier this year, Washington starred at Mater Dei (Calif.). USC signed four blue-chip prospects from the powerhouse in Orange County in the 2026 class.

Chaparral (Calif.) receiver Eli Woodard committed to the Trojans in February and has been a fast riser in the rankings this spring, moving from a three to a four-star recruit and sits inside the top 200 overall prospects, according to 247Sports.

In addition to Mater Dei, Southern Cal has built a pipeline with another elite program in the Trinity League, Santa Margarita, who is coached by former USC Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. After signing three prospects from the Open Division state champions in 2026, they landed a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale is the No. 50 overall prospect according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-3 receiver was highly coveted across the country and chose to stay home at the end of February.

Targeting Elite Southern California Prospects

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, March 14. The Trojans have been building serious momentum for top-ranked player in California and safety in the 2027 class since the fall. Fa’alave-Johnson, a two-way star with elite speed, is the kind of recruit USC can’t afford to get out of the state.

Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang has become a frequent visitor at USC because of his close proximity to campus. He attended three practices last week. Oregon was considered the favorite for Westlake (Calif.) four-star tight end Charles Davis until the local prospect picked up an offer from his hometown school last month. He attended the Trojans first spring practice.

“I’m glad USC is coming back to recruit California more because we need to start running the nation again,” Davis said.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder committed to Oregon in early February but an offer from the Trojans has given the No. 81 overall prospect, per 247Sports, something to think about. Fielder has strong family ties to USC and was recently on campus last Friday.

Last cycle, the Trojans were successful in flipping quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from their West Coast rival. Can they do it again in the 2027 cycle?

USC is pursuing another highly touted Trinity League offensive lineman in Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star IOL Lucas Rhoa. Pacifica (Calif.) three-star Isaiah Phelps was on campus last week and the Trojans have begun building momentum for the local prospect. JSerra (Calif.) three-star tight end Jace Cannon attended last Friday’s practice. And Woodard's high school quarterback, four-star Dane Weber, is expected to be at USC this Friday.

Southern Cal continues to pursue a trio of local defensive backs in Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams, Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams and St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jailen Hill.

After signing 35 recruits in the 2026 class, USC will have a much smaller class in 2027, which is set to have about 18-20 recruits. However, expect the Cardinal and Gold to continue loading up on prospects in their backyard.

