Wild Ticket Prices Soaring for USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines
The USC Trojans will face the Michigan Wolverines for the second season in a row. USC and Michigan played a thriller at the Big House in Ann Arbor in 2024. The Wolverines defeated the Trojans by a final score of 27-24. The two are now set for another matchup this season. This time, the game will be played the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Ticket prices for the game are not cheap.
Expensive Get In Price For USC-Michigan
The ticket prices for USC’s game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their Oct. 11 game are through the roof. The cheapest tickets to get in the building for the game are currently $266 on SeatGeek.
This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as the Michigan Wolverines have one of the biggest fanbases in the Big Ten. Furthermore, the weather in sunny Los Angeles is going to be much warmer than Big Ten schools on the other side of the country. Not a bad time to pay a visit over to watch the Wolverines for fans in different parts of the country.
This price is by far the highest and hardest ticket to come by for a USC home game this season. There is only one other game with a get in price more than $100; the UCLA rivalry game.
A Big Ten Showdown
USC and Michigan had similar seasons in 2024. Each came into the year ranked and got near the top 10, but faltered in October and November. USC finished with a record of 7-6 while Michigan went 8-5.
Michigan had serious quarterback issues a year removed from winning the national championship and losing Coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.
This offseason, the Wolverines made a splash in recruiting. They landed the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025; five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines have not yet named a starting quarterback. Even though he is only a freshman, Underwood is under consideration.
There would be even more added juice to this game if the Wolverines went with the true freshman.
Jayden Maiava Gets Starting Nod From Lincoln Riley
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced at Big Ten media day that Jayden Maiava would be the team’s starting quarterback. Maiava transferred to USC after one season at UNLV in 2023. With the Trojans in 2024, he started out as the backup to Miller Moss.
Moss was benched late in the year which cleared the way for Maiava to start. Maiava started the final four games of the season. He had a record of 3-1. For the entire season he totaled 1,201 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing for 45 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.