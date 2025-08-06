All Trojans

Wild Ticket Prices Soaring for USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines

The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines will play each other at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11. Tickets to see this Big Ten showdown are skyrocketing. How expensive is it to get in the building?

Cory Pappas

Jan 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore fires up the crowd in overtime of the basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore fires up the crowd in overtime of the basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will face the Michigan Wolverines for the second season in a row. USC and Michigan played a thriller at the Big House in Ann Arbor in 2024. The Wolverines defeated the Trojans by a final score of 27-24. The two are now set for another matchup this season. This time, the game will be played the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Ticket prices for the game are not cheap. 

Expensive Get In Price For USC-Michigan

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The ticket prices for USC’s game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their Oct. 11 game are through the roof. The cheapest tickets to get in the building for the game are currently $266 on SeatGeek.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as the Michigan Wolverines have one of the biggest fanbases in the Big Ten. Furthermore, the weather in sunny Los Angeles is going to be much warmer than Big Ten schools on the other side of the country. Not a bad time to pay a visit over to watch the Wolverines for fans in different parts of the country. 

This price is by far the highest and hardest ticket to come by for a USC home game this season. There is only one other game with a get in price more than $100; the UCLA rivalry game.

A Big Ten Showdown

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) is picked by teammates after being sacked by USC during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC and Michigan had similar seasons in 2024. Each came into the year ranked and got near the top 10, but faltered in October and November. USC finished with a record of 7-6 while Michigan went 8-5. 

Michigan had serious quarterback issues a year removed from winning the national championship and losing Coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. 

This offseason, the Wolverines made a splash in recruiting. They landed the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025; five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines have not yet named a starting quarterback. Even though he is only a freshman, Underwood is under consideration. 

There would be even more added juice to this game if the Wolverines went with the true freshman.

Jayden Maiava Gets Starting Nod From Lincoln Riley

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced at Big Ten media day that Jayden Maiava would be the team’s starting quarterback. Maiava transferred to USC after one season at UNLV in 2023. With the Trojans in 2024, he started out as the backup to Miller Moss. 

Moss was benched late in the year which cleared the way for Maiava to start. Maiava started the final four games of the season. He had a record of 3-1. For the entire season he totaled 1,201 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing for 45 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

