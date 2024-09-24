USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Reach Insane Network TV Views
Week four of the college football season featured two ranked Big Ten opponents facing off. The No. 13 USC Trojans took a tough loss against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines, 27-24. This was the first in-conference Big Ten opponent for USC and the game went down to the final moments.
Between the matchup being in-conference, ranked, and close, college football fans turned in. The USC vs. Michigan game reached 6.3 million views, peaking at over 10 million. The peak reached the highest on all networks in week four. CBS says the 6.3 million views are the highest number in a week four college football game in ten years. It is just the beginning of the season, and this is a good sign for the new look of the Big Ten.
The conference realignment was all the talk last year, and now the effects of the move are already being seen. The Big Ten’s top three teams have been predictable each year, up until the addition of USC and Oregon. Now, there is a heavy competition, and football fans are excited.
The week four USC and Michigan matchup already had playoff implications. If USC won the game, the Wolverines would have likely lost their playoff chances. Now at a 2-1 record, the Trojans are currently looking to keep their chances of making the postseason alive. The results of the matchup will keep the Trojans fighting in must-win games, making each matchup more entertaining.
The outlook of the week four ratings are good for the conference overall. If the views for week four were high with two Big Ten opponents, as the season progresses, it is likely that the number will continue to grow. There are currently six ranked Big Ten teams. Five of them, including the Trojans, are in the top 15.
While the news is about week four views being this high, it shows the floor for what Big Ten games can do with the addition of USC and other former Pac-12 teams in the conference. The games are going to continue to draw in people. This will benefit each team moving forward.
TV deals are a big aspect of college football. CBS reaching those numbers for a ranked matchup this early is just a preview of what this college football season is. USC will have a number of exciting matchups coming up. On Oct. 12 the Trojans will face the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions. If both teams continue to win leading into the matchup, this is a USC game that could break records with its views.
The addition of USC to the Big Ten is already showing benefits. The Trojans may have lost, but they fought until the end. This will keep people watching their games no matter the opponent. The Big Ten revenue from the viewership number this high will only help the teams. Between NIL, transfer portal, and recruitment, the viewership numbers do play a factor.
The USC season is far from over. This is a team that is looking to bounce back and continue to fight for a playoff spot. As the Trojans continue to make a push for a spot in the postseason, they will be a team that football fans want watch.
