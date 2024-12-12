All Trojans

USC Trojans Football Schedule: Best Three Home Games In L.A. Memorial Coliseum in 2025

The USC Trojans football schedule in 2025 is full of exciting Big Ten home games looming during a potential make-or-break year for USC head coach Lincoln Riley. The Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and UCLA Bruins are three matchups to watch in L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojan cheerleaders dance in the game against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference released the USC Trojans 2025 football schedule. In what is a potential make-or-break season for USC coach Lincoln Riley, what are the three best home matchups for the Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum?

1. Michigan Wolverines, Oct. 11

Michigan linebacker Jack MacKinnon (39) tackles USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season in a 27-24 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines in what was the first of many during the rough year for USC. It was the first-ever Big Ten Conference game for USC, however things will be a bit different this year as the Trojans will do battle with Michigan during their fourth conference game of the season, not their first.

USC should be a bit more battle-tested this time around with games against Michigan State and Illinois prior to their showdown with the Wolverines. The Trojans will also be coming off their first bye of the season before the Michigan game, something that favors the Trojans. Michigan will be a completely different team on offense next year with the consensus No. 1 2025 recruit in the country in quarterback Bryce Underwood signing with the Wolverines.

2. Michigan State, Sept. 20

Jan 1, 1988; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans quarterback Rodney Peete (16) in action against the Michigan State Spartans during the 1988 Rose Bowl where MSU beat USC 22-14. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images / Long Photography-Imagn Images

USC has not played Michigan State in a football game since 1990. The last time the Spartans traveled to Los Angeles was 1978. Safe to say, it's been a long time since Trojan fans have seen USC take on Michigan State in a Trojan vs. Spartan showdown.

The Spartans will be USC's first real test of the season as the Trojans open up with Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue before taking on Michigan State. It will be a homecoming for Spartans' quarterback Aidan Chiles and head coach Jonathan Smith. The rising junior quarterback hails from Downey High School, less than 20 miles from USC and Smith attending Glendora High School, 35 miles away from USC.

3. UCLA, Nov. 29

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans are 0-2 at home in their previous two home games vs. UCLA and haven't won at home in the Crosstown Rivalry since 2019. It's a big deal that USC has UCLA lined up as the last game of the regular season. If the Trojans have a big season and are in playoff contention come Nov. 29 next season, UCLA would love nothing more to hand USC a loss and re-take the Victory Bell.

USC will be looking to retain the Victory Bell for the first time since 2019-20. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sits with a 2-1 record vs. UCLA. The Bruins also will be looking like a different team after parting ways with offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. UCLA will be replacing their starting quarterback and running back as well.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

