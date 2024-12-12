USC Trojans Football Schedule: Best Three Home Games In L.A. Memorial Coliseum in 2025
The Big Ten Conference released the USC Trojans 2025 football schedule. In what is a potential make-or-break season for USC coach Lincoln Riley, what are the three best home matchups for the Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum?
1. Michigan Wolverines, Oct. 11
The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season in a 27-24 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines in what was the first of many during the rough year for USC. It was the first-ever Big Ten Conference game for USC, however things will be a bit different this year as the Trojans will do battle with Michigan during their fourth conference game of the season, not their first.
USC should be a bit more battle-tested this time around with games against Michigan State and Illinois prior to their showdown with the Wolverines. The Trojans will also be coming off their first bye of the season before the Michigan game, something that favors the Trojans. Michigan will be a completely different team on offense next year with the consensus No. 1 2025 recruit in the country in quarterback Bryce Underwood signing with the Wolverines.
2. Michigan State, Sept. 20
USC has not played Michigan State in a football game since 1990. The last time the Spartans traveled to Los Angeles was 1978. Safe to say, it's been a long time since Trojan fans have seen USC take on Michigan State in a Trojan vs. Spartan showdown.
The Spartans will be USC's first real test of the season as the Trojans open up with Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue before taking on Michigan State. It will be a homecoming for Spartans' quarterback Aidan Chiles and head coach Jonathan Smith. The rising junior quarterback hails from Downey High School, less than 20 miles from USC and Smith attending Glendora High School, 35 miles away from USC.
3. UCLA, Nov. 29
The Trojans are 0-2 at home in their previous two home games vs. UCLA and haven't won at home in the Crosstown Rivalry since 2019. It's a big deal that USC has UCLA lined up as the last game of the regular season. If the Trojans have a big season and are in playoff contention come Nov. 29 next season, UCLA would love nothing more to hand USC a loss and re-take the Victory Bell.
USC will be looking to retain the Victory Bell for the first time since 2019-20. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sits with a 2-1 record vs. UCLA. The Bruins also will be looking like a different team after parting ways with offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. UCLA will be replacing their starting quarterback and running back as well.
