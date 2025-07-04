USC Trojans' Schedule Loaded With Must-Watch Games: Toughest in Big Ten?
With the 2025 season around the corner, a new wave of games are slated for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans in their second year of the expanded Big Ten conference. College Football journalists ranked the upcoming season’s games week-by-week and what game will be the most exciting of each week.
Multiple USC games have made the list -- with two as the best games of the week, as well as a few runner-ups.
For Week 12, USC vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes was named the top game of the week. While Iowa isn’t the first team that comes to mind when thinking of Big Ten powerhouses, they should not be taken for granted.
The Trojans’ pass-heavy and quarterback favored offense should make a solid matchup against a skilled Iowa secondary. Despite losing five players to the NFL Draft, the Hawkeyes return much of their defense and should be another top unit in the conference.
What USC can capitalize on in this game is Iowa's weakness on the line of scrimmage. The Hawkeyes lost three offensive lineman to the NFL and will be in a transitional period this season to fill those gaps, an opportunity elite defenders like USCs’ Eric Gentry can take advantage of.
Week 13 comes with one of USC’s most difficult road matchups – USC at the Oregon Ducks. It’s no secret that the Ducks were one of the best teams in college football last year, winning the Big Ten and only losing once last season.
After Oregon’s elite 2024 campaign, they are without some of their star players that were the glue to the Ducks team, like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. The Ducks also broke their own program record with 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and had the third most among other schools.
The last time USC beat Oregon was in 2016. The last three times, the Ducks have not only come out on top, but scored 30+ points against the Trojans defense. If USC wants a solid chance at a victory in Autzen Stadium, the Trojans must limit the Ducks' scoring.
While Oregon is rebuilding their roster, the Trojans have utilized the portal to help compete with an elite Big Ten team. USC should have consistency with quarterback Jayden Maiava and their skilled receiving core when it comes down to Week 13.
Before the Trojans even make their way to Eugene, they face other powerhouses on their slate like Michigan, at Notre Dame and Illinois. The competition for the Trojans should help prepare for one of their biggest road matchups of the season.
Also listed were some of the runner-up games of each, including some USC matchups.
In Week 5, USC at the Illinois Fighting Illini is a runner-up best game of the week – a game that could’ve been acceptable as the best. The Fighting Illini are emerging as this year’s playoff dark horse, and USC’s matchup in Champaign marks the first real Big Ten contest for the Trojans. A high scoring game is expected as both offenses go head-to-head.
Another USC runner-up is their home game against the Michigan Wolverines-- another Trojan matchup that could be seen as a must-watch. With both teams having underwhelming 2024 seasons', each have stood out in the portal and recruited efficiently to fill mandatory gaps.
USC at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is the runner-up for Week 8 – one of the Trojans’ most anticipated games of the season.
The continued success of the Fighting Irish and the leadership of head coach Marcus Freeman makes this rivalry a must-watch -- especially with the possibility that it could be the final meeting between the two programs.
The Trojans are still finding their footing with certain positions and building field chemistry, but a strong offense like Riley’s should compete with that of Notre Dame’s.