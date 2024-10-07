USC Trojans Schedule Update: Maryland Terrapins Game Official Kickoff Time, TV
The USC Trojans (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) will travel across the country to take on the Maryland Terrapins (3-2, 0-2) on Oct. 19. Kickoff is announced for 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted on TV by FS1, the conference announced on Monday. It will be the first time the two programs have ever squared off on the gridiron.
USC has not won in the eastern time zone since defeating the Syracuse Orange 42-29 in 2012.
The Trojans have lost each of their Big Ten road games in the 2024 season to the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers after having a lead in the fourth quarter and giving up a game-winning score with under a minute left in regulation.
"That's the frustrating thing for our team right now -- we're two plays away from probably being 5-0, but those plays happened, and we've had opportunities to win those games," said USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. "We've put ourselves in those positions, which is hard to do against quality teams, but obviously we're frustrated that we haven't finished them off and we've got to close the gap, play a little better on any of the three sides accountable, coaches, everybody."
Before traveling out to College Park in two weeks, USC will have its hands full with No. 4 Penn State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 12. It will be the first time the two programs have faced off since the Trojans dramatic 52-49 win in the 2017 Rose Bowl. That game was the last time USC defeated a top 5 team. The Trojans also upset No. 4 Washington the same season.
"We're going to prepare like crazy, have a great week of practice," Riley said. "Coliseum is going to be rocking, we're going to be excited as hell to play. That's what we do."
Maryland, who is still searching for its first win in the Big Ten this season will host the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 11.
Injuries
The Trojans were without star senior linebacker Eric Gentry in Saturdays loss to the Gophers because of a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin. In his absence, USC struggled to slow down the Gophers run game, led by sophomore running back Darius Taylor, who ran for 144 of Minnesota's 193 yards on the ground. His status for Saturdays contest against Penn State is still uncertain.
USC will host Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Makes History, Throws Over 300 Yards Against Carolina
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Questions on Minnesota Overturned Touchdown
MORE: USC Trojans Underdogs vs. No. 4 Penn State, James Franklin: Betting Odds
MORE: Everything Minnesota Golden Gophers Coach PJ Fleck Said After Upset Over USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Undefeated, Leading NFL with 11 Touchdown Passes
MORE: USC Trojans Unranked, Fall Out of AP Poll After Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan Upsets