USC Trojans' Quarterback Miller Moss Still Confident in Zachariah Branch?
USC Trojans receiver Zachariah Branch became the first true freshman in program history to be named a first-team All-American in 2023. He won the Jet Award, which is presented annually to the nation's most outstanding returning specialist. Heading into his sophomore season, the former five-star recruit was expected to have a breakout campaign on the offensive side of the ball, but it hasn't quite panned out that way to this point in the season.
Branch does rank second on the team in receptions (21) and receiving yards (227), but he hasn't produced the explosive plays that many expected for a player with his game-breaking ability, with only three catches going for more than 20 yards. Branch hasn’t reached the end zone and is averaging just 10.8 yards per reception.
His best performance came against Michigan in week four when he reeled in six receptions for 98 yards. But in the other four games, Branch has recorded less than 60 receiving yards, including a season-low three receptions for 10 yards against Minnesota last Saturday.
He had a big drop on the Trojans opening possession against the Golden Gophers that led to a missed field. Branch also dropped a touchdown earlier in the season against Utah State in week two and quarterback Miller Moss was intercepted by Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman when he attempted throw a jump ball to Branch in week five.
Despite some of his struggles, Moss has not lost any confidence in the sophomore receiver.
“Zach is one of the most talented guys we have on our team," Moss said. "Everyone's going to have plays they want back that's part of the game. My message to him is I’m going to keep getting him the ball, he's going to keep having those opportunities .... he is going to make big plays for us down the stretch."
Branch was one of the nation's most electric returners as a freshman, where he ranked No. 1 in the nation in punt return average (20.6) and No. 2 in combined kick return and punt return yardage. But this season, outside of his 46-yard kickoff return against LSU in the season opener, his impact in the return game has been nonexistent.
He struggled in the punt return game in week five against Wisconsin. In the first quarter, Branch let a punt get past him and the ball rolled all the way down to the 1-yard line. On his next return, he muffed a punt that went between his legs and Wisconsin recovered in the red zone.
"I think anyone that plays sports or does anything at a high level is going to be very critical of themselves in terms of the expectation they have," Moss said. "I think that's natural; I think that speaks to the competitor that he is. Zach's going be a great player for us, he has been a great player for us and I have every confidence in him."
Branch is one of the most electrifying players in college football and has the ability to change the game at any given moment, either on offense or special teams. His presence of the field will always draw attention from the defense. As the Trojans approach the halfway point of the season, they are going to need their dynamic receiver with the schedule only getting tougher from here on out.
“Obviously, Zach is a freak athlete,” said sophomore receiver Duce Robinson. “I believe there's no one in college football like Zach.”
