USC Trojans Heisman Trophy Winner Matt Leinart Praises California Recruiting Efforts
The USC Trojans are recruiting with the nation's best programs, and USC's class of 2026 could be one of the best in school history. The 180 from previous years and the first few years of the Lincoln Riley era have been well-mapped out and executed so far, and the future looks bright for that aspect of the program. What was once thought to be a major hole has turned into an undeniable strength.
One of the biggest points of emphasis has been focusing on the home state of California and locking down as many elite prospects from major programs like Mater Dei as well. The Trojans coaching staff has not only focused on those areas but has successfully created those connections and relationships that once held USC together. Former USC Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback Matt Leinart has taken notice.
“@uscfb #1 recruiting class for 2026 and starting to own So Cal. That’s what I’m talking about,” former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart said.
“I know our expectations as a staff and at this place are as high as they get. You’re just trying to push things along as much as possible. At that point, I was confident and excited about some of the changes that we had made and some of the progress that we had made. They’re still going to continually be decisions that we have to make, moves that we have to make to continue to elevate this program,” said coach Lincoln Riley to On3.
Lincoln Riley knew things had to change of the Trojans, we’re going to maximize their potential as a program and get back to the point where everyone believes they should be, among the elites of the country. From overhauling the coaching staff to hiring a general manager and full recruiting staff, and even changing strength and conditioning coaches, Riley revamped the entire program to get to this point.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit
MORE: USC Trojans Lose To Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final, Now Face Elimination
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Recruiting Weapon?
“Every step right now feels good. You feel the progress within the walls right now, the ability to be able to go out. The progress has put us back in a position where we feel like we can have an opportunity to bring in the very best into our program, whether it’s staff members, whether it’s recruits. You go into this recruiting cycle, and you feel like you got a shot to go add the very best people in the business, the people that are going to help propel USC forward,” Riley continued.
“History always likes to repeat itself, and that’s a big reason why I came to USC,” USC general manager Bowden said earlier this spring. “I understand the history and success sustained under Pete Carroll’s tenure. I know that’s what we’re going to be able to do here with Coach Riley at the helm.”
Bowden’s prediction has held so far as the Trojans have since grabbed the nation’s No. 1-ranked composite recruiting class, acquired massive in-state recruiting wins, and are still a major player for a bevy of top-ranked recruits in this class and the classes to come. The vision of USC Trojans football is crystal clear, and the machine is firing on all cylinders.