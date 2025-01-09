USC Trojans To Hire New General Manager From NFL? Expected Timeline
When USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley came aboard in the Fall of 2022, one of the first hires he made as head of the USC Trojans football program was bringing on a general manager. Riley made the decision to hire Dave Emerick away from Mississippi State as GM. Emerick and Riley have history together dating back to their time working under legendary coach Mike Leach.
Emerick's official title is Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football / General Manager, but as the role of general manager evolves, the need for a new general manager grows for the Trojans, apart from what Emerick's duties entail.
According to a report from Ryan Kartje of the LA Times, USC is on the verge of hiring another general manager, separate from Emerick and his job. Along with bringing in a new member of the front office, the Trojans are looking to completely reshape the structure of the organization.
One of the most important things Kartje found in his report is that Riley, who has had the ultimate say-so in personnel decisions throughout his tenure at USC, will not have the final decision in hiring the general manager. That will ultimately fall on the shoulders of USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen to make the hire.
USC's candidate pool ranged from those with college experience to those with NFL front office experience. The Trojans have been looking for a general manager since before the season started, so it is ideal that the program hires the right person for the job, thus why the search has extended well into the new year.
The Trojans were seeking out Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan prior to the start of the season in August and was offered a million dollar salary to try and be lured away from the Crimson Tide, but it was to no avail as Morgan decided to stay with Alabama.
According to CBS Sports, who first reported the news, Morgan was so dissuaded with the Trojans and their offer, that he took a paycut to stay with Alabama and his head coach Kalen DeBoer. Morgan and DeBoer worked together with each other back at their previous stop at Washington and Morgan followed DeBoer to Alabama when the latter was poached away from the Huskies.
After USC swung and missed out on Morgan, the search for a new general manager took a backseat throughout the season as the Trojans focused on the season and didn't want the distractions of a midseason hire at such a key position.
