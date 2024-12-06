Does USC Trojans 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Have Strongest Arm in 2025 Class?
The USC Trojans landed five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet on Wednesday, the first day of the Early National Signing Period. Trojans fans should be excited about the future with Longstreet at quarterback.
Husan Longstreet Has a “Flamethrower”
Husan Longstreet was named the quarterback with the strongest arm by On3’s Charles Power in his “Quarterback Superlatives" for the class of 2025. Power likened Longstreet’s arm to a “flamethrower.”
“In a cycle loaded with gifted arm talents, Husan Longstreet is the choice for strongest arm. To put it simply, he has a flamethrower attached to his right shoulder,” Power wrote. “Longstreet implements a quick throwing motion, core torque, and the largest hands of any top 2025 quarterback to rip throws to any point on the field with extreme velocity.”
USC Trojans Getting A Special Talent
Husan Longstreet is a 6-1, 195-pound quarterback out of Corona, California that is known for his cannon of an arm. He is rated as five-star recruit and is the No. 4 ranked quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247sports. Longstreet was committed to Texas A&M before flipping his commitment to the USC Trojans in November. He then signed with USC during the Early National Signing Day.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins has also been impressed with the arm strength of Longstreet.
“Longstreet has one of the strongest arms out west and one of the one of the quicker releases to go with it. He generates a ton of velocity with little effort and is able to easily throw from different arm angles and is equally comfortable rolling out and throwing right or left,” Biggins said. “He’s accurate to the short and intermediate levels of the field but can continue to improve his touch on the deeper throws down the field.
Arm strength is just one of the many traits that make up a quarterback in addition to coverage recognition, accuracy, and leadership qualities, and more. It is still unknown how Longstreet will perform at the next level, but one thing for sure is that he has the potential. The tools are there.
Now, it’s time for Lincoln Riley and the rest of the USC coaching staff to unlock those tools and help him become the best player he can be.
