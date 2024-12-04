Five-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Signs with USC Trojans, Texas A&M Flip
Five-star Corona Centennial (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet officially signed with the USC Trojans on Wednesday during the first day of the Early National Signing Period.
Longstreet is the No. 4 QB and No. 20 player overall in the 2025 cycle, per the On3 Industry Rankings. A prized recruit in the Trojans 2025 class. The five-star prospect initially committed to Texas A&M in April, but thanks to a strong relationship with USC quarterback coach Luke Huard, who he met in the ninth grade, Longstreet remained interested in the Trojans.
The local product became the primary focus for the Trojans in the fall and after a visit to the Coliseum to watch USC defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16, Longstreet decommitted from Texas A&M and pledged to Southern Cal the next day.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has coached three of the last seven Heisman trophy winners and No. 1 overall picks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams between his time at Oklahoma and USC. When it comes to quarterback development, Riley has a resume that is unmatched by anyone in the sport and as a dual-threat quarterback, Longstreet is an excellent fit for Riley’s spread offense.
"I think offense that coach Riley has in place, it's hard to not be successful,” Longstreet. said. "I feel like the offense is a great fit. I think it rises up with everything, my talent, my play style, everything."
Longstreet and Riley have developed a strong relationship over the past few months and after a film session over the summer, the five-star quarterback was able to envision himself playing in the offense.
"I got to watch tape with him around August 1st," Longstreet said." It's just like we're seeing all the same thing he's thinking. So that part was kind of big and just a mentality standpoint because now we're on the same page. Like even though we haven't went over plays, we're on the same page. So in that way, we're kind of clicking. And just mentality wise, how much he works and how much I work, I feel like it'd be a great combination."
Longstreet moved from Texas to Inglewood, CA at the age of 10 and will officially being playing his college football less than 10 miles from where he grew up.
“Top arm talent with arguably the strongest arm in the 2025 cycle," per the On3 scouting report. "Has an absolute flamethrower attached to his right arm. Owns a compact build at a shade under 6-foot-1, 195 pounds prior to his senior season. Muscled with little to no fat on his body. Has the largest hands among blue-chip quarterbacks in the cycle that measure at 11 inches. Capable of touching all areas of the field with his phenomenal arm strength."
