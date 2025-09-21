Questions Surround Injury Status for USC Stars Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Paige
The USC Trojans earned their second Big Ten victory under the lights for their Big Ten home opener, defeating the Michigan State Spartans 45-31.
Despite being down a few key players, the Trojans surged on offense, with quarterback Jayden Maiava producing 234 passing yards, 20 of 26 passing and five touchdowns.
Aside from the Trojans’ dominant offensive showing, they were missing two key players: wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who was ruled out, and left tackle Elijah Paige, who started but left in the first half with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.
Ja'Kobi Lane Last-Minute Ruled OUT
Entering the game against the Spartans, Lane was originally listed as questionable on the availibilty.
Although he was warming up as the rest of team in activation stretches, Lane did not return in full pads with the team, and was dressed in the pregame sweatsuit.
Lane has been one of the Trojans pillars on offense, making big plays down the field for deep passes from Maiava, as well as impressive blocking to earn big plays.
So far this season, Lane has nine receptions for 239 receiving yards and one touchdown through three games.
Paired with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Tanook Hines, the Trojans trio makes for one of the most explosive and well-rounded in college football.
When Riley was asked about the status of Lane's injury, he alluded to the uncertainty of his availability, proposing he could be out for the next few weeks.
"Still inconclusive right now, honestly, it was something that popped up middle of the week from the game that was a little bit unexpected," Riley said. "But we're gonna have to see how it goes. It's not, I don't think it'll be super long, but at the same time, I certainly can't see her today and say for sure, gonna play next week or in the coming weeks."
Left Tackle Elijah Paige's Playing Time Cut Short
The left tackle for the Trojans has been a factor for the offensive line success this season, allowing just two sacks on Maiava through four games.
In the first half, Paige exited the field to the medical tent to check in on his possible injury, which then turned into a trip to the locker room to evaluate.
Shortly after, Paige returned to the field, but traded his full padded uniform to the pregame sweatsuit, and did not see another snap the rest of the game.
Riley spoke to the media following the Trojans win, and shared that his injury was nothing to be concerned out.
"Nothing too major. I think it's something he'll be able to bounce back from," Riley said following the Michigan State win.
On top of Paige and the offensive-line's performance, prior to his injury, Riley credited the impressive showing from the front line.
"The O line played really well," Riley said. "That's where it all starts, and our guys on front are doing some really good things."