USC Trojans Injury Update: Wide Receiver Zacharyus Williams Sidelined
USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson, defensive back Alex Graham and Prophet Brown, receivers Zacharyus Williams and Prince Strachan and kicker Caden Chittenden all missed last Saturday’s contest against Purdue with undisclosed injuries.
The Trojans will host Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 20 in its Big Ten home opener.
Injuries on Offense
There has been no update on Jackson or Strachan’s status for this week. They have both missed each of the last two games.
However, USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed this week that Williams will miss a few weeks after suffering an injury late in the Trojans win over Georgia Southern in week 2.
Riley limited the receiver rotation against Purdue in week 3. Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon played a majority of the snaps as the Trojans, freshman Tanook Hines was next in line, logging 33 snaps and Jaden Richardson played 19.
USC has started each of its first three games in 12 personnel and stayed in that formation more this season than it any other point in Riley’s tenure.
At running back, it will continue to be Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders the leading the way. King Miller has served as the team’s No. 3 running back in Jackson’s absence and has certainly made his case to remain there.
Secondary
Riley revealed earlier this week that sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The UCF transfer missed a majority of fall camp with an injury. USC does not give specifics on injuries as they happen, but Johnson was wearing a sleeve on his knee as he was working his way back in August. He was out for the first game but played the previous two.
USC will continue to play its normal four cornerbacks in DeCarlos Nicholson, DJ Harvey, Braylon Conley and Marcelles Williams.
Nicholson has started all three games so far, while the other three have each started one game. Lynn said this week that they will go with the “hot hand” moving forward.
Graham has yet to make his Trojans debut since suffering an injury just before the first game of the season. The talented freshman was expected to start at nickel and his absence, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has gone with a three-safety defense, that has seen Kamari Ramsey move to the nickel spot.
Prophet Brown Update
It will probably still be a while before we see Brown back on the field, but this was the first week he was seen walking on his own since suffering a non-contact lower body injury the second week of fall camp. What the Trojans decide to do in the secondary when either him or Graham return to action will be something to follow.
Ramsey, who is one of the top safeties in the 2026 draft class, playing almost exclusively nickel this season has been a story with Big Ten play fully underway.