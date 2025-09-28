USC Trojans Injury Woes Piling Up After Costly Loss to Illinois
The USC Trojans lost to No. 22 Illinois on the road as the Trojans were unable to overcome some unfortunate injury luck.
In a 34–32 defeat to Illinois that went down to the final seconds, USC’s injury list became as much of a storyline as the action on the field.
USC coach Lincoln Riley admitted the reality: his roster simply isn’t healthy enough right now.
“We’re not a very healthy football team,” he told reporters after the game.
“We’ve got to really do a good job getting some of these guys’ bodies back. Hope to be a little bit healthier going into this next stretch, but a lot to love, a lot to correct. We own all of it and get ready to go back to work.”
Offensive Line in Flux
The offensive line’s attrition shaped everything. Left tackle Elijah Paige never suited up, and in the second quarter, center Kilian O’Connor went down with a left knee injury, forcing backup J’Onre Reed into action.
That reshuffling showed in the run game: star junior running back Waymond Jordan carried the ball a season-high 20 times but was limited to just 94 yards — his second-lowest total in any game this year with double-digit attempts.
For an offense that entered Champaign averaging over 50 points per game, the difference was stark. USC was stuck on just 10 points until the closing minutes of the third quarter.
“We had a lot of guys playing but haven’t taken many reps yet, especially really on both sides of the ball… and the team just kept swinging,” Riley said.
Secondary Depth Tested Again
The defense faced its own uphill climb. Starting safety Kamari Ramsey was ruled out just hours before kickoff after coming down with food poisoning.
“It’s one thing to lose him, but another not being able to plan for it,” Riley said.
"You wake up on game day morning, you’re playing in five hours, and your best secondary player can’t play. That definitely hurt our ability to be as multiple as we want.”
Ramsey’s absence, combined with corners Prophet Brown and Alex Graham already out, left the secondary undermanned.
On Illinois’ final drive, a pass interference call and a series of chunk runs set up the game-winning kick.
“We’re playing pretty short-handed in the secondary, but nobody cares, right? There’s no excuses. That’s college football,” Riley added.
Looking Ahead
The bye week arrives at the right time for USC.
Between Jordan being bottled up, the offense turning it over twice, and the secondary pieced together on the fly, the Trojans simply didn’t look like the group that rolled through their first four games.
Riley believes the grit is there, but health has to follow.
“So yeah, it definitely hurt our ability to be as multiple as we want in the secondary because of so much attrition,” he said. “But this team’s going to battle. There’s no doubt about that.”
If USC gets bodies back, Champaign could be remembered less as the turning point downward and more as the wake-up call for a shorthanded contender.