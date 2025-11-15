What Big Noon Kickoff Got Right/Wrong About USC vs. Iowa First Half
The No. 17 USC Trojans host the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes for a potential College Football Playoff elimination game for the Trojans.
For the Trojans first ranked matchup since the Notre Dame game Oct. 19, USC faces an Iowa team looking for revenge after their home loss to No. 8 Oregon. In the rainy conditions, USC's need to top the Hawkeyes is critical.
On Big Noon Kickoff, analysts discussed numerous topics that had the Trojans tabbed as contenders in the Big Ten conference, as well as where they stand in the CFP race.
Underrated College Football Teams: USC Trojans
Host Rob Stone laid the groundwork for what teams are a lock for a CFP spot: undefeated No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana. When analyst Urban Meyer was asked about the Big Ten teams with a chance for the playoff, his answer came easy with Ohio State, as well as the one-loss No. 8 Oregon Ducks. However, he did not seem sold on the two-loss Trojans.
"Ohio State in. Oregon, in. Then you got two-loss teams, USC," Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. "I like USC. They're playing pretty good right now. The problem is they go to Autzen Stadium. So I don't, I don't know if they'll like that."
Based on the Trojans resume, winning out will likely give them a boost in the CFP conversations, but echoing Meyer, the Trojans must face an intense environment like Autzen Stadium against the Ducks before they jump to any CFP conclusions.
Colin Cowherd USC vs. Iowa Prediction
Analyst Colin Cowherd has shown his appreciate multiple times for the Trojans on gameday, and sees a true chance at success with their talented roster and coach in Riley. When asked his thoughts on the Iowa vs. USC game, he sees both teams keeping it close, but ultimately a Trojan win in the end.
"I think they'll beat Iowa close. It's sloppy and wet and rainy, plays into Iowa today. That's a 28-27 game. I'll take USC late, very close," Cowherd said on Big Noon Kickoff.
The Trojans have been seeking a Playoff bid since coach Lincoln Riley stepped foot in Los Angeles, and now with the 12-team playoff bracket, this year finally feels as close as it's been since Riley took over as head coach.
That also brings up the topic of the impact of the west coast teams in the Big Ten, and where they have done well and poor. For Cowherd, the West Coast adds variety and talent, but
Trojans Fake Punt Vs. Northwestern
What had fans in awe of USC last week was their crafted trick play that earned them a first down: their fake punt with two No. 80's.
The fake punt worked, and was legal, because the two No. 80's did not play the same position. Third-string quarterback Sam Huard was labeled as quarterback No. 80, while punter Sam Johnson was still No. 80 and labeled as a punter.
For Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, the fake was ruthless by the Trojans he mentioned on Big Noon Kickoff, and analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart clapped back with the perfect gift for Portnoy.
The twist is that Huard did not revert back to his original No. 7, and saw another number change ahead of the Iowa game.
USC Trojans Down 21-10 At The Half
Where Were Analysts Wrong Or Right? Cowherd, CFP Contenders
Although it's too early to say, the Trojans first half was not their cleanest, getting beat up on the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball, and suffered multiple injuries.
In the first half alone, safety Kamari Ramsey, defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver, left tackle Elijah Paige and safety Bishop Fitzgerald all exited the field. While Silver returned to the field, Ramsey, Paige and Fitzgerald are all still out.
The Trojans are down 21-10 at the half, even with 30 more minutes of play left, if USC keeps their performance up, their CFP race could end sooner than Meyer thinks, before they even arrive in Autzen Stadium.
For Cowherd's prediction, who predicts a close one-score win by the Trojans, USC will have to stay consistent on offense to catch up with the Hawkeyes. Defensively, knowing the type of offense Iowa was, stopping the run will be the first and most important way to slow them down. So far, USC has allowed 93 rushing yards in the first half.
While there's still an entire second half to be played, the first half was not the team analysts or fans wanted to see of a potential CFP contender.