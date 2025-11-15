All Trojans

What Big Noon Kickoff Got Right/Wrong About USC vs. Iowa First Half

The No. 17 USC Trojans are currently trailing the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at halftime 21-10. During Big Noon Kickoff, analysts see USC as a strong College Football Playoff contender if they can reach week 13 with two-losses. At the half, it's not convincing yet.

Teddy King

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans host the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes for a potential College Football Playoff elimination game for the Trojans. 

For the Trojans first ranked matchup since the Notre Dame game Oct. 19, USC faces an Iowa team looking for revenge after their home loss to No. 8 Oregon. In the rainy conditions, USC's need to top the Hawkeyes is critical.

On Big Noon Kickoff, analysts discussed numerous topics that had the Trojans tabbed as contenders in the Big Ten conference, as well as where they stand in the CFP race.

Underrated College Football Teams: USC Trojans

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Host Rob Stone laid the groundwork for what teams are a lock for a CFP spot: undefeated No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana. When analyst Urban Meyer was asked about the Big Ten teams with a chance for the playoff, his answer came easy with Ohio State, as well as the one-loss No. 8 Oregon Ducks. However, he did not seem sold on the two-loss Trojans.

"Ohio State in. Oregon, in. Then you got two-loss teams, USC," Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. "I like USC. They're playing pretty good right now. The problem is they go to Autzen Stadium. So I don't, I don't know if they'll like that."

Based on the Trojans resume, winning out will likely give them a boost in the CFP conversations, but echoing Meyer, the Trojans must face an intense environment like Autzen Stadium against the Ducks before they jump to any CFP conclusions.

Colin Cowherd USC vs. Iowa Prediction

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Analyst Colin Cowherd has shown his appreciate multiple times for the Trojans on gameday, and sees a true chance at success with their talented roster and coach in Riley. When asked his thoughts on the Iowa vs. USC game, he sees both teams keeping it close, but ultimately a Trojan win in the end.

"I think they'll beat Iowa close. It's sloppy and wet and rainy, plays into Iowa today. That's a 28-27 game. I'll take USC late, very close," Cowherd said on Big Noon Kickoff.

The Trojans have been seeking a Playoff bid since coach Lincoln Riley stepped foot in Los Angeles, and now with the 12-team playoff bracket, this year finally feels as close as it's been since Riley took over as head coach.

That also brings up the topic of the impact of the west coast teams in the Big Ten, and where they have done well and poor. For Cowherd, the West Coast adds variety and talent, but

Trojans Fake Punt Vs. Northwestern

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln (right) talks with Southern California Trojans punter Sam Johnson (80) in the first half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What had fans in awe of USC last week was their crafted trick play that earned them a first down: their fake punt with two No. 80's.

The fake punt worked, and was legal, because the two No. 80's did not play the same position. Third-string quarterback Sam Huard was labeled as quarterback No. 80, while punter Sam Johnson was still No. 80 and labeled as a punter.

For Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, the fake was ruthless by the Trojans he mentioned on Big Noon Kickoff, and analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart clapped back with the perfect gift for Portnoy.

The twist is that Huard did not revert back to his original No. 7, and saw another number change ahead of the Iowa game.

USC Trojans Down 21-10 At The Half

Where Were Analysts Wrong Or Right? Cowherd, CFP Contenders

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Although it's too early to say, the Trojans first half was not their cleanest, getting beat up on the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball, and suffered multiple injuries.

In the first half alone, safety Kamari Ramsey, defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver, left tackle Elijah Paige and safety Bishop Fitzgerald all exited the field. While Silver returned to the field, Ramsey, Paige and Fitzgerald are all still out.

The Trojans are down 21-10 at the half, even with 30 more minutes of play left, if USC keeps their performance up, their CFP race could end sooner than Meyer thinks, before they even arrive in Autzen Stadium.

For Cowherd's prediction, who predicts a close one-score win by the Trojans, USC will have to stay consistent on offense to catch up with the Hawkeyes. Defensively, knowing the type of offense Iowa was, stopping the run will be the first and most important way to slow them down. So far, USC has allowed 93 rushing yards in the first half.

While there's still an entire second half to be played, the first half was not the team analysts or fans wanted to see of a potential CFP contender.

TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

