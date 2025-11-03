USC Trojans, Iowa Hawkeyes Slated For Early Afternoon Kickoff
The No. 20 USC Trojans are 6-2 on the season after a statement 21-17 on the road at Nebraska. The road win leads USC into two consecutive home games until their final road game on Nov. 22.
The road win also helped USC's playoff chances still protecting their pair of losses, and also shot them back up the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 20.
Following their upcoming game against the Northwestern Wildcats this Friday, Nov. 7, the Trojans home match against the Iowa Hawkeyes has been set, and will kickoff at 12:30 p.m on either CBS or Big Ten Network.
USC Trojans vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Set 12:30 p.m. Kickoff Time
The Trojans have four games left -- four games that could very well decide their College Football Playoff fate. What makes the Iowa game so important, is both teams could have two-losses entering the game.
Despite only meeting 10 times, USC and Iowa’s history carries weight, with the Trojans holding a 7–3 edge. Their most notable matchup came in the 2003 Orange Bowl, where USC took off in the second half to turn a 7–7 tie into a 38–17 win.
Following the Orange Bowl win, USC and Iowa have not met since 2019, when both programs competed in the San Diego Credit Holiday Union Bowl. The Hawkeyes earned their revenge and sent the Trojans home with a 49-24 win.
Now, both teams meet on the Big Ten stage for the very first time, and will mark a matchup between two powerful and strong offensive units.
What stands out about Iowa’s two losses is how close both were. The Hawkeyes fell 16–13 to rival Iowa State and 20–15 to undefeated No. 2 Indiana. Outside of their 25–24 win over Penn State, Iowa’s five other victories have all featured 30 or more points.
The Trojans follow the same pattern. Their win over Nebraska was the only game this season where they didn’t score 30 points. In their other five wins, USC put up 30 points or more.
While some people could be turning towards the ranked road game as USC's next difficult matchup, Trojan fans should not turn away from the Hawkeyes at USC for week 12.
What's In Store for USC vs. Iowa
With both teams competing for what would be their first College Football Playoff, the possibility of week 12 being a playoff elimination game is not out of reach. However, Iowa's upcoming opponent could make that easy for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa hosts No. 6 Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 8, with the Ducks entering as a slim 5.5 point favorite, per DraftKings. Like Iowa, Oregon brings a powerful attack led by quarterback Dante Moore to the table paired with a solid defense, looking to protect their one and only loss.
USC turns to a Friday night matchup with the Wildcats at 6 p.m. As a three-loss team entering a night game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans should take care of business against Northwestern before heading into week 12 vs. Iowa.
