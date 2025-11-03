All Trojans

USC Trojans, Iowa Hawkeyes Slated For Early Afternoon Kickoff

The No. 20 USC Trojans are back for back-to-back home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans first host Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The following the Trojans will host the Iowa Hawkeyes for a 12:30 p.m. PT matchup.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans are 6-2 on the season after a statement 21-17 on the road at Nebraska. The road win leads USC into two consecutive home games until their final road game on Nov. 22.

The road win also helped USC's playoff chances still protecting their pair of losses, and also shot them back up the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 20.

Following their upcoming game against the Northwestern Wildcats this Friday, Nov. 7, the Trojans home match against the Iowa Hawkeyes has been set, and will kickoff at 12:30 p.m on either CBS or Big Ten Network.

USC Trojans vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Set 12:30 p.m. Kickoff Time

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with the official during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans have four games left -- four games that could very well decide their College Football Playoff fate. What makes the Iowa game so important, is both teams could have two-losses entering the game.

Despite only meeting 10 times, USC and Iowa’s history carries weight, with the Trojans holding a 7–3 edge. Their most notable matchup came in the 2003 Orange Bowl, where USC took off in the second half to turn a 7–7 tie into a 38–17 win.

Following the Orange Bowl win, USC and Iowa have not met since 2019, when both programs competed in the San Diego Credit Holiday Union Bowl. The Hawkeyes earned their revenge and sent the Trojans home with a 49-24 win.

Now, both teams meet on the Big Ten stage for the very first time, and will mark a matchup between two powerful and strong offensive units.

What stands out about Iowa’s two losses is how close both were. The Hawkeyes fell 16–13 to rival Iowa State and 20–15 to undefeated No. 2 Indiana. Outside of their 25–24 win over Penn State, Iowa’s five other victories have all featured 30 or more points.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Trojans follow the same pattern. Their win over Nebraska was the only game this season where they didn’t score 30 points. In their other five wins, USC put up 30 points or more.

While some people could be turning towards the ranked road game as USC's next difficult matchup, Trojan fans should not turn away from the Hawkeyes at USC for week 12.

What's In Store for USC vs. Iowa

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With both teams competing for what would be their first College Football Playoff, the possibility of week 12 being a playoff elimination game is not out of reach. However, Iowa's upcoming opponent could make that easy for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa hosts No. 6 Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 8, with the Ducks entering as a slim 5.5 point favorite, per DraftKings. Like Iowa, Oregon brings a powerful attack led by quarterback Dante Moore to the table paired with a solid defense, looking to protect their one and only loss.

USC turns to a Friday night matchup with the Wildcats at 6 p.m. As a three-loss team entering a night game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans should take care of business against Northwestern before heading into week 12 vs. Iowa.

