USC Trojans Injury Update for Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Paige Before Illinois Matchup
The USC Trojans could be down two starters on offense this Saturday, as they take on Illinois in a top 25 showdown in Champaign.
Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane missed last weekend’s contest against Michigan State. He was dressed in full pads for practice on Tuesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he practiced, as that is closed to the media.
Left tackle Elijah Paige went down last weekend late in the second quarter. He was in a t-shirt and shorts for practice on Tuesday.
USC coach Lincoln Riley did not give an update of those two players when he spoke with the media on Tuesday, said he will save injury updates for the availability report released two hours before Saturday’s game.
Receiver Room
The Trojans are already without sophomore Zacharyus Williams, who was injured late in the win over Georgia Southern in week 2.
Williams was in a sling against Michigan State, but was out of it during this week. He should return after USC’s bye week.
Makai Lemon will continue to lead the receiver room. The junior pass-catcher leads the Big Ten in receiving yards, is tied for first in the conference in receptions and tied for second in touchdowns and yards per catch.
With Lane and Williams out of lineup last week, Riley tightened up the receiver rotation. Jaden Richardson and freshman Tanook Hines totaled a career-high in snaps. And even before injuries to Lane and Williams, USC has opened every game in 12 personnel and remained there more this season, than any other time during Riley's tenure in Los Angeles.
Offensive Line
When Paige went down, the Trojans moved Justin Tauanuu from right to left tackle, Tobias Raymond moved from left guard to right tackle, the position he played his first two seasons on campus and Micah Banuelos was inserted at left guard.
Losing your best offensive lineman is never easy, but the position flexibility on the front has been a mixture for Southern Cal this season.
Even if Paige is unable to go on Saturday, USC should feel comfortable with the lineup they rolled with in the second half against Michigan State.
Secondary
Freshman Alex Graham was in pads for the first time this week since he was injured the week of the season opener.
Graham was projected to start at nickel coming out of fall camp. Instead, the Trojans have gone with a three-safety defense that has Kamari Ramsey at the nickel position and Christian Pierce in the starting lineup opposite Bishop Fitzgerald.
Redshirt senior cornerback Prophet Brown was walking on his own last week for the first time since he went down with a non-contact lower body injury during the second week of camp. He is a still long ways from returning to action and the Trojans could explore a medical redshirt for the Northern California native.